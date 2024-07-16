Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

Jul 15, 2024, 10:10 PM

United States Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., foreground, leaves federal court following the day's proce...

United States Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., foreground, leaves federal court following the day's proceedings in his bribery trial Monday, July 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is expected to resume deliberations Tuesday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat accused of accepting gold and cash to use his political clout to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government.

Menendez, 70, insists he is innocent. He faces 16 counts in a criminal indictment that accuses him of multiple corrupt acts, including meddling in criminal investigations to protect his associates and helping one deal with U.S. agriculture regulators. He is also accused of serving as a foreign agent for Egypt.

The senator is on trial with two New Jersey businessmen. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty. A third pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Menendez and the other businessmen.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine, also is charged in the case, although her trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

In a 2022 raid on the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home where Menendez lived with his wife, FBI agents confiscated gold bars worth nearly $150,000 and over $480,000 in cash, some of it stuffed into boots and jackets emblazoned with the senator’s name.

Menendez expressed some hope as he left the courthouse on Monday that the jury was carefully reviewing the evidence in its deliberations. In two separate notes, the jury had posed questions about the charges, including asking in one instance if unanimity was required to acquit “on a single count.”

“It’s obvious that the government’s case is not as simple as they made it to be,” Menendez said before repeating himself. “It’s not as simple as they made it to be. The jury’s finding that out.”

During closing arguments last week, lawyers spent over 15 hours urging jurors to carefully study the evidence.

Prosecutors cited numerous instances when they said Menendez helped the businessmen. And they argued that his efforts to speed $99 million in helicopter ammunition to Egypt, along with cozy communications with top Egyptian officials, showed he was serving Egypt’s interests as an agent.

Lawyers for Menendez insisted the senator never accepted bribes and that actions he took to benefit the businessmen were the kinds of tasks expected of a public official. His lawyers added he was simply carrying out foreign responsibilities expected in his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he was forced to relinquish after charges were brought.

Menendez announced several weeks ago that he plans to run for reelection this year as an independent.

National News

President Joe Biden greets people after arriving at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ...

Associated Press

Biden is trying to sharpen the choice voters face in November as Republicans meet in Milwaukee

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, aiming to sharpen the choice voters will face this November in the wake of the attack. Biden will speak at the NAACP convention in Las Vegas, […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Dow sets a new record

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors grappled with weak economic data from China and waited to see the outcome of a top Communist Party policy meeting in Beijing. U.S. futures rose while oil prices fell. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 41,275.08 after reopening from a holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Ruben Gutier...

Associated Press

Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who has long sought DNA testing claiming it would help prove he was not responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman decades ago was scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening. Ruben Gutierrez was condemned for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

JD Vance is a relative political unknown. He’s been asked to help Donald Trump avenge his loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JD Vance is supposed to help Donald Trump win the Midwest this fall. But almost immediately after the Ohio senator was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, […]

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Associated Press

Trump’s escape from disaster by mere inches reveals a tiny margin with seismic impact

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarring, chaotic and sudden, the bullet whizzed toward the stage where former President Donald Trump stood behind a podium speaking. In its wake: the potential for a horrifying and tragic chapter in American history. But the Republican presidential candidate had a narrow escape — mere inches, possibly less — in Saturday’s […]

5 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen on March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. ...

Associated Press

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Deceptions such as phony emails from people impersonating online retailers like Amazon are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid the heavy spending seen during significant sales events, whether it’s Black Friday or Prime Day, according […]

5 hours ago

Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez