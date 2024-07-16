Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF’s economic view: Brighter outlook for China and India but tepid global growth

Jul 16, 2024, 6:01 AM | Updated: 6:50 am

FILE - People shop at Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center in Beijing, China, on July 2, 2024. On Tue...

FILE - People shop at Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center in Beijing, China, on July 2, 2024. On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the International Monetary Fund issues an update to its World Economic Outlook, a forecast for the global economy and major nations. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is upgrading its economic outlook this year for China, India and Europe while modestly lowering expectations for the United States and Japan. But it says worldwide progress against accelerating prices has been slowed by stickier-than-expected inflation for services, from airline travel to restaurant meals.

Overall, the IMF said Tuesday that it still expects the world economy to grow a lackluster 3.2% this year, unchanged from its previous forecast in April and down a tick from 3.3% growth in 2023. From 2000 through 2019, before the pandemic upended economic activity, global growth had averaged 3.8% a year.

The IMF, a 190-nation lending organization, works to promote economic growth and financial stability and reduce global poverty. In a blog post that accompanied the latest update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, wrote that China and India would account for nearly half of global growth this year.

Partly because of a surge in Chinese exports at the start of 2024, the IMF upgraded its growth forecast for China this year to 5% from the 4.6% it had projected in April, though down from 5.2% in 2023. The IMF forecast was posted before Beijing reported Monday that the Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest after the United States, had grown at a slower-than-expected 4.7% annual rate from April through June, down from 5.3% in the first three months of the year.

China’s economy, which once regularly grew at a double-digit annual pace, is facing significant challenges, notably the collapse of its housing market and an aging population that is leaving the country with labor shortages. By 2029, Gourinchas wrote, China’s growth will slow to 3.3%.

India’s economy is now forecast to expand 7%, up from the 6.8% the IMF had projected in April, in part because of stronger consumer spending in rural areas.

National News

FILE - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at at Philadelphia International Airport, Feb. 16,...

Associated Press

Thousands of Philadelphia city workers are back in the office full time after judge rejects lawsuit

Thousands of Philadelphia city employees are back in their offices full time after a judge rejected a union’s request to block Mayor Cherelle Parker’s requirement that they return. District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees had sued the city, claiming the mandate violates its contract and would harm city […]

27 minutes ago

Binaifer Nowrojee, the president of the Open Society Foundations, poses for a portrait in her organ...

Associated Press

Soros’ Open Society Foundations say their restructuring is complete and pledge $400M for green jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic organizations that billionaire investor George Soros has built up since the 1970s, revealed its first new major commitment on Tuesday after a years-long internal reorganization, pledging $400 million over eight years to support green economic development. In some of her first public remarks since she was […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - A holiday sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Rosemont, Ill., June 25, 2024. On Tues...

Associated Press

Retail sales unchanged in June from May as inflation moderates

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers paused their spending June from May as they wrestle with moderating inflation but still high interest rates that have made buying anything on credit more expensive. Retail sales were unchanged in June from May, which was better than economists expected, after being revised at up 0.3% in May, according to […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives on the first day of the Rep...

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second day

The Republican National Convention heads into its second day — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee. Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the […]

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, July 15, 2024. as...

Associated Press

The Democratic National Committee says it’s investing $15 million in 7 swing state parties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are trying to offer political counterprograming to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, announcing $15 million to fund campaign operations in seven key swing states — even as some in the party have urged President Joe Biden to bow out of November’s election. The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaiian residents evacuated as wind-swept wildfire in Kaumakani quickly spreads

KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (AP) — Residents of about 200 homes in a small, rural community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai were evacuated due to a wind-swept wildfire on Monday as firefighters tried to stop it from spreading by dropping water from the air, officials said. The fire had burned approximately 1.56 square miles (4.04 square […]

5 hours ago

IMF’s economic view: Brighter outlook for China and India but tepid global growth