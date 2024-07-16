The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university resigns after donation debacle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university is resigning amid backlash over the school’s apparent failure to properly vet a multi-million dollar donation from a dubious donor.

Larry Robinson submitted his resignation last week and will leave Florida A&M University at a time when state officials are scrutinizing programs at the school that they say are underperforming and as increasing political influence reshapes the state’s higher education landscape.

During a graduation ceremony in May, Robinson stood on stage in his academic regalia holding a jumbo check for $237 million, a gift that would have been the single largest private donation to a historically Black college or university – if it ever materialized.

Robinson has led the 137-year-old HBCU for seven years. There has been public outcry over the university’s handling of the donation, which took the form of millions of shares in 30-year-old donor Gregory Gerami’s fledgling industrial hemp company. FAMU put the gift on pause and authorized an outside investigation of the debacle, which is ongoing.

“I saw in this unprecedented gift the potential to serve our students and our athletic programs in ways unimaginable at that time,” Robinson told the university’s trustees on May 15. “I wanted it to be real and ignored the warning signs along the way.”

During Robinson’s tenure, FAMU has touted its rise in national rankings. But state officials have also scrutinized the flagging performance of some of the university’s programs, including its colleges of pharmacy and law.

The leadership change at the institution is raising concerns among some alumni, at a time when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working to limit the state’s diversity programs and restrict what can be taught about race and American history.

Democratic State Senator Shevrin Jones, who’s a 2006 graduate of the HBCU, says he hopes the university’s leaders remember the institute was founded to educate African Americans as it searches for a new president.

“If they make decisions based off of the politics of this time, I fear for my institution,” Jones said.

The university’s trustees is expected to set Robinson’s departure date and begin discussing the presidential search when it meets July 23. Robinson plans to return to his position as a professor in FAMU’s School of the Environment after a year-long sabbatical.

