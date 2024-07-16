Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Supporters of scaling back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions

Jul 16, 2024, 11:27 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. ...

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the Arkansas Capitol, June 24, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark. Organizers of an effort to scale back Arkansas' abortion ban face a Friday, July 5, 2024, deadline to submit enough signatures to try and put their proposal before voters in November's election. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to ask voters scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban sued the state on Tuesday for rejecting their petitions to get the measure on the November ballot.

Arkansans for Limited Government, the group supporting the proposed constitutional amendment, asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the state’s decision and order the state to begin counting its signatures. The secretary of state’s office said on July 10 that the group didn’t submit required statements related to the paid signature gatherers it used. The group has said the documentation it submitted — which included a list of the gatherers — did meet the legal requirements.

The group submitted more than 101,000 signatures on the state’s July 5 deadline, which would have been enough had they been certified. They needed at least 90,704 signatures from registered voters and a minimum number from 50 counties.

Election officials cited a 2013 Arkansas law requiring campaigns to submit statements identifying each paid canvasser by name and confirming that rules for signature-gathering were explained to them.

State records show the group did submit, on June 27, a signed affidavit including a list of its paid canvassers and a statement saying that the petition rules had been explained to them, and that its July 5 submission additionally included affidavits from each paid signature-gatherer acknowledging that the initiative group had provided them with all the rules and regulations required by the law.

The state has asserted that this documentation didn’t comply because it wasn’t signed by the sponsor of the initiative, and because all of these documents were not included along with the signed petitions.

Despite these disputes, the initiative group says Arkansas law requires that they be given an opportunity to provide any necessary paperwork so that state can begin counting the signatures.

The proposed amendment would prohibit laws banning abortion in the first 20 weeks of gestation, and allow later abortions in cases of rape, incest, threats to the woman’s health or life, or if the fetus would be unlikely to survive birth.

The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion in 2022 with a ruling that created a national push to have voters decide the matter state by state. Arkansas now bans abortion at any time during a pregnancy, unless it’s necessary to protect the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature approved the current law. Giving voters a chance to weigh in on a constitutional amendment would test support for abortion rights in the state, where top elected officials regularly promote their opposition to abortion.

Litigating this effort to reinstate the petitions could be difficult. Conservatives hold a majority of seats on the seven-member Arkansas Supreme Court.

The ballot proposal lacked support from national abortion-rights groups such as Planned Parenthood because it would still have allowed abortion to be banned 20 weeks into pregnancy, earlier than other states where abortion remains legal.

