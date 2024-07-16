Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

Jul 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican Natio...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 on a website that sells Trump-branded shoes that is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure. The company says the new shoes are limited edition with only 5,000 pairs available and estimated to ship in September or October. It also said 10 pairs will be randomly autographed.

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery,” it says. “With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector’s item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history.”

CIC Ventures is the same company that debuted “Never Surrender High-Tops,” shiny gold sneakers with an American flag detail on the back, for $399.

The sale is another sign the former president’s allies intend to capitalize on how Trump reacted after the shooting at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump got back to his feet and pumped his fist toward the crowd, mouthing “fight, fight.”

On Monday, Trump got a hero’s welcome at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, appearing visibly emotional with a bandage over his right ear as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Supporters are hoping those moments help him pave his path straight back to the White House as he challenges Democratic President Joe Biden’s reelection. Biden has been to trying to reassure his own party that he is capable of serving another four years, but there are worries and calls to nominate another candidate after his debate performance last month.

Earlier this year, Trump made an unusual stop at “Sneaker Con” to introduce the shiny gold high tops.

CIC Ventures’ website says it is not political and has no connection to a political campaign, though Trump campaign officials have promoted it in online posts.

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Associated Press

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A threat from Iran prompted the U.S. Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday’s attempted assassination of the former president, though it appears unrelated to the rally attack, according to two U.S. officials. Upon learning of the threat, the Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-TV host Carlos Watson convicted in trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV personality Carlos Watson was convicted Tuesday in a federal financial conspiracy case about Ozy Media, an ambitious startup that collapsed after another executive impersonated a YouTube executive to hype the company’s success. Brooklyn federal prosecutors announced on X that a jury found Watson guilty of all three charges against […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise leaves the House chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Wash...

Associated Press

Violence plagued officials all levels of American politics long before the attempt on Trump’s life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before a would-be assassin shot and wounded former President Donald Trump, the fuse of political violence had been burning across America. Members of Congress have been shot. One lawmaker’s staffers in Virginia were attacked with a baseball bat. In Louisville, a bullet grazed the mayor’s sweater after someone stormed into […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. ...

Associated Press

Supporters of scaling back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to ask voters scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban sued the state on Tuesday for rejecting their petitions to get the measure on the November ballot. Arkansans for Limited Government, the group supporting the proposed constitutional amendment, asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the state’s decision […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge considers bond for off-duty officer awaiting murder trial after South Carolina shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to grant bond to a former police officer as he awaits a murder trial after an off-duty fight led to a shooting in a South Carolina fast food restaurant parking lot. Anthony DeLustro, 65, has remained jailed since his arrest on April 10. Circuit Judge […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - This image made from a video provided by WCTV shows Gregory Gerami, a 30-year-old who calls ...

Associated Press

The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university resigns after donation debacle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university is resigning amid backlash over the school’s apparent failure to properly vet a multi-million dollar donation from a dubious donor. Larry Robinson submitted his resignation last week and will leave Florida A&M University at a time when state officials are scrutinizing programs […]

59 minutes ago

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting