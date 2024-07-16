Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

Jul 16, 2024, 11:59 AM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A threat from Iran prompted the U.S. Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday’s attempted assassination of the former president, though it appears unrelated to the rally attack, according to two U.S. officials.

Upon learning of the threat, the Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret Service to make them aware, the officials said, adding it was shared with the lead agent on Trump’s protection detail and the Trump campaign. That prompted the agency to surge resources and assets. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.

The additional resources did not prevent Saturday’s attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania that left Trump injured to the ear, killed one rallygoer and severely injured two more when a 20-year-old with an AR-style rifle opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

“As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”

Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force, in 2020.

“At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” Watson added.

Federal law enforcement officials were also warning of possible copycat attacks or election-related retaliation after the attempt on Trump’s life, as a visibly stronger security detail surrounded President Joe Biden, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received Secret Service protection.

Presidents — and presidential candidates — are always the subject of threats, but rhetoric online following the Saturday attack at a rally in Pennsylvania has been particularly concerning, “given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination,” according to a joint intelligence bulletin by Homeland Security and FBI and obtained by The Associated Press.

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican Natio...

Associated Press

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 […]

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Ex-TV host Carlos Watson convicted in trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV personality Carlos Watson was convicted Tuesday in a federal financial conspiracy case about Ozy Media, an ambitious startup that collapsed after another executive impersonated a YouTube executive to hype the company’s success. Brooklyn federal prosecutors announced on X that a jury found Watson guilty of all three charges against […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise leaves the House chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Wash...

Associated Press

Violence plagued officials all levels of American politics long before the attempt on Trump’s life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before a would-be assassin shot and wounded former President Donald Trump, the fuse of political violence had been burning across America. Members of Congress have been shot. One lawmaker’s staffers in Virginia were attacked with a baseball bat. In Louisville, a bullet grazed the mayor’s sweater after someone stormed into […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. ...

Associated Press

Supporters of scaling back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to ask voters scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban sued the state on Tuesday for rejecting their petitions to get the measure on the November ballot. Arkansans for Limited Government, the group supporting the proposed constitutional amendment, asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the state’s decision […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge considers bond for off-duty officer awaiting murder trial after South Carolina shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to grant bond to a former police officer as he awaits a murder trial after an off-duty fight led to a shooting in a South Carolina fast food restaurant parking lot. Anthony DeLustro, 65, has remained jailed since his arrest on April 10. Circuit Judge […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - This image made from a video provided by WCTV shows Gregory Gerami, a 30-year-old who calls ...

Associated Press

The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university resigns after donation debacle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university is resigning amid backlash over the school’s apparent failure to properly vet a multi-million dollar donation from a dubious donor. Larry Robinson submitted his resignation last week and will leave Florida A&M University at a time when state officials are scrutinizing programs […]

59 minutes ago

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say