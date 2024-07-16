Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Vermont governor urges residents to report flood damage to the state for FEMA determination

Jul 16, 2024, 12:17 PM

Signs are displayed outside the town hall, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt., a community t...

Signs are displayed outside the town hall, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt., a community that had some of the worst damage in last week's flooding. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Vermont’s governor on Tuesday urged residents to report any damage from last week’s flooding to the state, even if they plan to do repairs themselves, so that counties can meet the threshold for individual federal assistance.

The flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl damaged homes, knocked out bridges, caused landslides and washed out roads, leaving some people stranded. It happened a year to the day of last July’s catastrophic flooding that left some victims still awaiting home buyouts or repairs. Two people were killed by last week’s flooding, including a motorist in Lyndonville and a man who was riding an all-terrain vehicle in Peacham, authorities said.

About 1,500 reports of damage have come in, ranging from minor flooding to major structural damage, Daniel Batsie, deputy public safety commissioner, said Tuesday. As of Thursday, 50 homes were reported to be uninhabitable but it’s unclear how many still are and how many people were displaced, he said. The state is helping farms and businesses report damage and so far about 100 such claims have been reported, Batsie said. Vermonters should call 211 or visit www.vermont211.org to report damage.

“If your house, basement, or garage flooded, if you have damage to your home or property as the result of the storm, and that includes driveways, equipment and vehicles — it’s pretty broad — please report it to 211,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “You may not think you need the help but by reporting your damage you’re helping your neighbors.”

While Scott said he’s heard in recent days about towns coming together and organizing volunteer efforts, he urged Vermonters to assist flood victims by checking on neighbors, helping to muck out basements, move debris or pick up supplies.

“Even a few hours can make a big difference for someone who’s been at it for a while, especially in this heat,” Scott said.

Since last week’s flooding, the number of closed sections of state roads has dropped from 54 to 12 mostly because of eight flood-damaged bridges, Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said. Some railroads have been repaired but the Amtrak Vermonter line remains closed from Springfield to St. Albans, he said.

After the flooding, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has received numerous inquiries about river dredging, said Secretary Julie Moore.

“Make no mistake because many towns and village centers are built along rivers here in Vermont, dredging is an important river management tool necessary to reduce future flood damage to roads and homes, bridges and businesses,” she said. After last summer’s floods the agency approved more than 400 next flood measures, including dozens in the last week, such dredging and streambank stabilization, Moore said.

Vermont has more than 7,000 miles of rivers and streams and how waterways are treated in communities impacts and can present risks to those who live downstream, she said. Dredging will not solve flooding, she said. It will help alleviate it in certain circumstances but comes with significant risk and needs to be done strategically so it does not further destabilize rivers before the next flood, Moore said.

Without thinking about the whole river system, an approach that may better protect your property could have catastrophic consequences for your neighbors,” she said.

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican Natio...

Associated Press

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 […]

4 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Associated Press

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A threat from Iran prompted the U.S. Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday’s attempted assassination of the former president, though it appears unrelated to the rally attack, according to two U.S. officials. Upon learning of the threat, the Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-TV host Carlos Watson convicted in trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV personality Carlos Watson was convicted Tuesday in a federal financial conspiracy case about Ozy Media, an ambitious startup that collapsed after another executive impersonated a YouTube executive to hype the company’s success. Brooklyn federal prosecutors announced on X that a jury found Watson guilty of all three charges against […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise leaves the House chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Wash...

Associated Press

Violence plagued officials all levels of American politics long before the attempt on Trump’s life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before a would-be assassin shot and wounded former President Donald Trump, the fuse of political violence had been burning across America. Members of Congress have been shot. One lawmaker’s staffers in Virginia were attacked with a baseball bat. In Louisville, a bullet grazed the mayor’s sweater after someone stormed into […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. ...

Associated Press

Supporters of scaling back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to ask voters scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban sued the state on Tuesday for rejecting their petitions to get the measure on the November ballot. Arkansans for Limited Government, the group supporting the proposed constitutional amendment, asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the state’s decision […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge considers bond for off-duty officer awaiting murder trial after South Carolina shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to grant bond to a former police officer as he awaits a murder trial after an off-duty fight led to a shooting in a South Carolina fast food restaurant parking lot. Anthony DeLustro, 65, has remained jailed since his arrest on April 10. Circuit Judge […]

1 hour ago

Vermont governor urges residents to report flood damage to the state for FEMA determination