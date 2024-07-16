Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago

Jul 16, 2024, 12:50 PM

A worker at the sports book in the Ocean Casino Resort counts money on Feb. 6, 2023, in Atlantic Ci...

A worker at the sports book in the Ocean Casino Resort counts money on Feb. 6, 2023, in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports betting revenue at New Jersey's casinos and horse tracks declined by nearly 24% in June 2024 to just over $27 million, according to figures released by state gambling regulators on July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s robust sports betting industry saw a big decline in June, with revenue down nearly 24% from a year earlier in what some casino executives and observers chalked up to plain old bad luck.

Overall in June, combined revenue from sports betting, internet gambling and in-person casino games was up 7.4%, to more than $491 million, according to statistics released Tuesday by state gambling regulators.

New Jersey was the state whose court challenge to a federal ban on sports betting in most of the country resulted in a 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for any state that wants it to offer legal sports betting.

Since then, New Jersey has been among the nationwide leaders in sports betting revenue.

But in June, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, sports betting generated $27.1 million in revenue after winning bets and other expenses were paid out on total wagers of $748 million.

That was down 23.9% from June 2023, an unusually large drop-off for a state accustomed to seeing sports betting revenue go in one direction — straight up.

“At first glance, a decline of nearly 24% in sports betting revenue for Atlantic City’s casino operators is a bit surprising given recent positive performance from that sector,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market.

But she noted that not all the casinos or racetracks saw declines, adding that the total amount wagered during the month was actually a bit higher than average for June.

“It seems likely that the decline in sports betting revenue this June is a function of odds set by the oddsmakers, the bets made by the public, and the outcomes of live events,” she said. “At the end of the day there will always be some variability by nature in gambling activity.”

Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino and of the Casino Association of New Jersey, was among industry officials attributing the decline in sports betting revenue to “mainly poor luck” in June.

Resorts Digital, his casino’s online arm affiliated with the DraftKings sportsbook, was down 43.3% in June, to $14.3 million in sports betting revenue. The physical Resorts casino saw its sports betting revenue decline by 34% to just over $99,000.

The Ocean Casino swung from $82,000 in sports betting revenue last June to a loss of $18,725 this June.

And Monmouth Park Racetrack, near the Jersey Shore in Oceanport, saw a 37% decline in sports betting, to $904,000.

Other casinos saw better-than-expected sports betting revenue in June, including Bally’s, which took in almost $1.9 million, up from $351,000 a year earlier, an increase of over 440%. Hard Rock nearly doubled its sports betting revenue in June, to $4.6 million.

In terms of overall gambling revenue, Borgata won $110 million, up 5.7%; Golden Nugget won $64.2 million, up nearly 20%; Hard Rock won $63.7 million, up 24.4%; Ocean won $39.6 million, down 0.4%; Tropicana won $38.5 million, up 30.7%; Bally’s won $24.6 million, up over 27%; Caesars won $19.2 million, down over 11%; Harrah’s won $19.1 million, down 8.8%, and Resorts won $15 million, down 2.3%.

But those figures include internet and sports betting money, much of which must be shared with parties including sports books and technology platforms, and is not solely for the casinos to keep.

For that reason, the casinos consider money won from in-person gamblers to be their core business. Only two casinos — Ocean, and Hard Rock — won more from in-person gamblers this June than they did in June 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. This remains a source of continuing concern for Atlantic City’s casinos and their parent companies.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Sen. Bob Menendez...

LARRY NEUMEISTER AND PHILIP MARCELO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guilty: U.S. Senator Bob Menendez convicted on all counts

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on Tuesday on all counts at his corruption trial including accepting bribes of gold and cash.

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Self-exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui convicted of defrauding followers after fleeing to US

NEW YORK (AP) — Guo Wengui, a self-exiled Chinese business tycoon whose criticism of the Communist Party won him legions of online followers and powerful friends in the American conservative movement, was convicted by a U.S. jury Tuesday of engaging in a massive multiyear fraud that ripped off some of his most devoted fans. Once […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - This combo image shows Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, N...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris and JD Vance have yet to agree on terms for a VP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. JD Vance, the new Republican vice presidential nominee, have yet to agree on terms to participate in a debate, according to three people familiar with the matter. Harris has agreed to a debate on CBS News on either July 23 or Aug. 13. Two months ago, […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

2nd fraternity booted from the University of Virginia after hazing investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has terminated a second campus fraternity after an investigation found stomach-turning hazing incidents earlier this year. The Theta Chi fraternity is the second at U.Va. to have its fraternity agreement terminated. Pi Kappa Alpha was terminated earlier this year. Two other fraternities, Sigma Alpha Mu and Pi […]

26 minutes ago

Signs are displayed outside the town hall, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt., a community t...

Associated Press

Vermont governor urges residents to report flood damage to the state for FEMA determination

Vermont’s governor on Tuesday urged residents to report any damage from last week’s flooding to the state, even if they plan to do repairs themselves, so that counties can meet the threshold for individual federal assistance. The flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl damaged homes, knocked out bridges, caused landslides and washed out roads, […]

37 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican Natio...

Associated Press

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 […]

39 minutes ago

Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago