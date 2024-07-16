Close
Oregon award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy drowns in river accident

Jul 16, 2024, 1:22 PM

FILE - Naomi Pomeroy's Beast restaurant is shown on Sept. 27, 2013, in Portland, Ore. Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Ore., on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident in the Willamette River, authorities said. She was 49 years old. Pomeroy drowned Saturday, July 13, 2024, near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Oregon, on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident, authorities said. She was 49 years old.

Pomeroy drowned Saturday evening in the Willamette River near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. Pomeroy was pulled under the water and trapped by a paddle board leash. The group had tied their inner tubes and paddle board together.

Authorities said they safely recovered the other two people on the shore and transported them to a boat launch.

The sheriff’s office said it is still working to recover Pomeroy’s body. It searched the area using sonar, underwater cameras and drones but was unable to find it due to heavy debris.

“I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones”, Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a statement. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office warned people not to attach themselves to a paddle board unless it has a quick release leash, and advised against tying two or more inner tubes together, as doing so means each person should have a life jacket.

Pomeroy rose to prominence in the Portland food scene after opening the restaurant Beast in 2007. There, diners could enjoy a six-course prix fixe dinner served at communal tables and built around Pomeroy’s penchant for butchering whole animals.

The restaurant paved the way for Pomeroy to win a coveted James Beard award for best chef in the Northwest in 2014, around the same time Portland was soaring in popularity as a travel destination for its food scene, natural beauty and quirky reputation. The restaurant closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Pomeroy had just recently opened a new frozen custard shop.

Pomeroy was also known for her appearance on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters, and owned the Portland cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband. The bar was closed Monday, KOIN reported, as mourners left flowers and remembrances stacked outside the business.

Heather Wallberg, who owns a restaurant across from Expatriate and has worked in the industry for over a decade, told KOIN that Pomeroy “made the Portland food scene what it is today.” She said she reached out to Expatriate to offer any help they need.

Pomeroy’s sudden passing “reminds you of the fragility of life,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer from Oregon issued a statement describing Pomeroy’s death as a tragic loss.

“Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being,” Blumenauer said. “Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed.”

