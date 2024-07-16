Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police shooting that leaves 1 dead near Republican National Convention angers Milwaukee residents

Jul 16, 2024, 2:42 PM

Police investigate a shooting near King Park during the second day of the 2024 Republican National ...

Police investigate a shooting near King Park during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. The shooting occurred outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a person in Milwaukee on Tuesday about five blocks outside of the Republican National Convention’s outer security perimeter, officials said.

Members of the Columbus, Ohio, police department were involved in the shooting which occurred within their assigned operational area, that city’s Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement. Thousands of officers from multiple jurisdictions are in Milwaukee providing additional security for the convention that began Monday and concludes Thursday.

The Columbus Police Department, as well as the chief of staff for Milwaukee’s mayor and a spokeswoman for the convention’s joint command center, all said there was nothing to suggest the shooting was related to the convention itself.

Milwaukee residents quickly came to the site of the shooting, many angry that a police department in town because of the convention was involved. Dozens of police officers were also on the scene.

Kenneth Johnson, a volunteer with Friends Without Shelter, said the area is well known among locals for its homeless population that sleep in tents in a nearby lot — and questioned what an out-of-state officer had been doing at the location.

“They shouldn’t have jurisdiction to be in this area. This isn’t near where the zones are,” Johnson said. “These are tent communities over here, they shouldn’t be over here.”

The Columbus Police Department has received a lot of attention because of its special unit deployed to Milwaukee that works to improve police-community relationships and had a visible role in guiding the largely uneventful protests on Monday.

The shooting happened near King Park, roughly a mile from the convention center, where a small group of protesters gathered before marching on Monday. That demonstration was followed by dozens of Columbus police officers, wearing blue vests that read: “Columbus Police Dialogue.”

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an adult male was shot and killed. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department didn’t respond to an email seeking more details about Tuesday’s shooting.

National News

A dining area at Francis Ford Coppola's All-Movie Hotel is shown on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Peach...

Associated Press

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it’ll be open for business

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Two years ago, Francis Ford Coppola stopped at Georgia Film Academy on the hunt for apprentices for his upcoming film, ” Megalopolis.” Jordan Holifield, then a 23-year-old student, did a double-take when he saw one of the application questions — did he know how to disassemble IKEA furniture? Months later, […]

6 minutes ago

Yankees' Aaron Boone presents an autographed picture to Kathy Willens on June 28, 2021, in New York...

Associated Press

Kathy Willens, pathbreaking Associated Press photographer who captured sports and more, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Willens, a pathbreaking photojournalist who helped cement women’s place behind the lens everywhere from the Super Bowl to war-torn Somalia during her nearly 45-year career at The Associated Press, died Tuesday. She was 74. Willens died at her Brooklyn home of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement, said […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Marine Corp Major Joshua Mast, center, talks with his attorneys during a break in the h...

Associated Press

Appeals court voids Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan; child’s fate remains in limbo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia appellate court ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Marine should never have been granted an adoption of an Afghan war orphan and voided the custody order he’s relied on to raise the girl for nearly three years. The decision marked a major turning point in a bitter custody battle that […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekat...

Associated Press

US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and accused the Russian leader of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, […]

2 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)Credit: ASSO...

Associated Press

Biden seriously considering proposals on Supreme Court term limits, ethics code, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, and an ethics code that would be enforceable under law amid growing concerns that the justices are not held accountable, according to three people briefed on the plans. It would mark a major shift for Biden, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The long-unidentified remains of a World War II service member who died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942 were returned home to California on Tuesday. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Charles R. Powers, 18, of Riverside, were flown to Ontario International Airport […]

2 hours ago

Police shooting that leaves 1 dead near Republican National Convention angers Milwaukee residents