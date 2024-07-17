Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I can’t breathe’: Eric Garner remembered on the 10th anniversary of his chokehold death

Jul 16, 2024, 9:07 PM

FILE - Activists with Black Lives Matter protest in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, J...

FILE - Activists with Black Lives Matter protest in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the wake of a decision by federal prosecutors who declined to bring civil rights charges against New York City police Officer Daniel Pantaleo, in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. Wednesday, July 17, 2024 marks 10 years since the chokehold death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City police officers who were trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday marks 10 years since the death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City police officers made “I can’t breathe” a rallying cry.

Bystander video showed Garner gasping the phrase while locked in a police chokehold and spurred Black Lives Matter protests in New York and across the country. More demonstrations followed weeks later when Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014.

Six years later, George Floyd was recorded uttering the exact same words as he begged for air while a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, sparking a new wave of mass protests.

Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, planned to lead a march honoring her son Wednesday morning on Staten Island, the borough where Garner died after being restrained by Officer Daniel Pantaleo. Carr told TV station NY1 that she is still trying to keep her son’s name relevant and fighting for justice.

Garner died after a July 17, 2014, confrontation with Pantaleo and other officers who suspected that he was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes on the street.

Video showed Pantaleo, who is white, wrapping an arm around the neck of Garner, who was Black, as they struggled and fell to the sidewalk. “I can’t breathe,” Garner gasped repeatedly, before losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities in New York determined that Pantaleo had used a chokehold banned by the New York Police Department in the 1990s, and the city medical examiner’s office ruled Garner’s death a homicide, but neither state nor federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Pantaleo or any of the other officers who were present.

“Even if we could prove that Officer Pantaleo’s hold of Mr. Garner constituted unreasonable force, we would still have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Pantaleo acted willfully in violation of the law,” Richard Donoghue, then the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, said in announcing in 2019 that no federal civil rights charges would be brought.

Pantaleo was fired in 2019 after a police disciplinary proceeding.

Garner’s family settled a lawsuit against New York City for $5.9 million but continued to seek justice in the form of a judicial inquiry into Garner’s death in 2021.

The judicial proceeding, which took place virtually because of the pandemic, was held under a provision of the city’s charter that lets citizens petition the court for a public inquiry into “any alleged violation or neglect of duty in relation to the property, government or affairs of the city.” The purpose of the inquiry was to establish a record of the case rather than to find anyone guilty or innocent.

One of the attorneys representing Garner’s family was civil rights lawyer Alvin Bragg, who was then campaigning for Manhattan district attorney, a post he won in November of that year.

Bragg, who successfully prosecuted former President Donald Trump for hush money payments to a porn actor this year, praised Carr and other members of Garner’s family on Tuesday.

“While I am still deeply pained by the loss of Eric Garner, I am in awe of his family’s strength and moved by their commitment to use his legacy as a force for change,” Bragg said. “Their courage continues to inspire me as district attorney, and I pledge to always honor Mr. Garner’s memory by working towards a safer, fairer and more equal city.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, said during a news conference Tuesday that he remembered Garner’s death “like yesterday.”

Adams, who was serving as Brooklyn borough president when Garner died, said he prays that there will never be another “Eric Garner situation” again.

National News

Associated Press

JD Vance, Trump’s pick for vice president, will introduce himself to a national audience at the RNC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donald Trump ’s running mate JD Vance will introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday as he addresses the Republican National Convention. The Ohio senator’s headlining address will be his first speech as the Republican vice-presidential nominee. He’s a relative political unknown who rapidly morphed in recent years from a severe critic […]

4 minutes ago

Museum curator Nikki Walsh holds up two Revolutionary War musket balls, which are believed to be fi...

Associated Press

Archeologists find musket balls fired during 1 of the first battles in the Revolutionary War

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 250 years ago, hundreds of militiamen lined a hillside in Massachusetts and started firing a barrage of musket balls toward retreating British troops, marking the first major battle in the Revolutionary War. The latest evidence of that firefight is five musket balls dug up last year near the North Bridge […]

6 minutes ago

A television camera operator is seen during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 20...

Associated Press

In a media world that loves sharp lines, discussions of the Trump shooting follow a predictable path

There aren’t a lot of facts. There are, however, an avalanche of conclusions. So it goes in many corners of the news media and among its frequent commentators in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Authorities haven’t established why a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate the former president — and, now […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Elkhorn, speaks during debate, May 7, 2019, in Lincoln, Ne...

Associated Press

Organizers expect enough signatures to ask Nebraska voters to repeal private school funding law

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public school advocates believe they have enough signatures to ask Nebraska voters in November to repeal a law that provides taxpayer money for private school tuition, marking the latest twist in a long-running fight with state lawmakers who have repeatedly opposed efforts to let voters weigh in on the public funding […]

10 minutes ago

This June 3, 2022 still image taken from video provided by the Bethel Park School District shows st...

Associated Press

Three days after attempted assassination, Trump shooter remains an elusive enigma

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (AP) — After three days, an enigmatic portrait emerged of the 20-year-old man who came close to killing former President Donald Trump with a high-velocity bullet: He was an intelligent loner with few friends, an apparently thin social media footprint and no hints of strong political beliefs that would suggest a motive […]

10 minutes ago

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention on T...

Associated Press

Unity at the RNC, knocks on Trump’s prosecutions and Senate politics: Takeaways from day 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention marched into its second day Tuesday, showcasing classic GOP themes like border security and public safety that have become the centerpieces of former President Donald Trump’s campaign. With Trump’s primary rivals speaking, it was also an occasion for the GOP to demonstrate its unity, a sharp contrast to […]

2 hours ago

‘I can’t breathe’: Eric Garner remembered on the 10th anniversary of his chokehold death