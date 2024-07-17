13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting

The Kent Police Department (KPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, KPD officers and firefighters from the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were dispatched to the Kentwood Apartments, a complex at 22400 Benson Rd. in response to 911 calls that a male had been shot, according to a news release on the KPD’s Facebook page. Witnesses called to report that had been shot in the stomach and was on the sidewalk.

Officers discovered a 13-year-old boy when they arrived on the scene. From there, officers and firefighters began to provide medical aid to the boy as soon as possible, but he died at the scene.

Multiple 911 callers and witnesses reported the shooting occurred at Turnkey Park, which is located at 23300 100 AV SE. Witnesses also said a group of “young males” fled on foot following the shooting, KPD stated in its release.

Kent shooting victim was shot and then moved to another location

Members of the KPD investigated the area and determined the boy was shot near the park. After that, he was transported to the apartment complex by another party.

Officers also recovered a vehicle that was stolen in Seattle near the area where the shooting happened. The department is working to determine if that vehicle was used in any way in the shooting, KPD wrote online.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or has any information or evidence about this homicide, or the identities of the suspect, the KPD encourages people email the KPD tip line at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the department at 253-856-5808.

