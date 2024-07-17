Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting

Jul 17, 2024, 7:09 AM

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street....

A Kent Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Kent Police Department (KPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, KPD officers and firefighters from the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were dispatched to the Kentwood Apartments, a complex at 22400 Benson Rd. in response to 911 calls that a male had been shot, according to a news release on the KPD’s Facebook page. Witnesses called to report that had been shot in the stomach and was on the sidewalk.

Officers discovered a 13-year-old boy when they arrived on the scene. From there, officers and firefighters began to provide medical aid to the boy as soon as possible, but he died at the scene.

Multiple 911 callers and witnesses reported the shooting occurred at Turnkey Park, which is located at 23300 100 AV SE. Witnesses also said a group of “young males” fled on foot following the shooting, KPD stated in its release.

Recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Kent shooting victim was shot and then moved to another location

Members of the KPD investigated the area and determined the boy was shot near the park. After that, he was transported to the apartment complex by another party.

Officers also recovered a vehicle that was stolen in Seattle near the area where the shooting happened. The department is working to determine if that vehicle was used in any way in the shooting, KPD wrote online.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or has any information or evidence about this homicide, or the identities of the suspect, the KPD encourages people email the KPD tip line at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the department at 253-856-5808.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Bellevue police are looking for this silver Hyundai Elantra....

Julia Dallas

Do you recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Bellevue police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly hit a bicyclist on purpose Saturday night.

16 hours ago

Photo: A suspect died after they fired at Pierce County deputies....

Julia Dallas and James Lynch

Suspect dies in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has reported a shooting involving an officer took place on Monday.

19 hours ago

Hiroshima bombing survivor statue stolen...

JASON SLOSS, KIRO 7 NEWS

Police investigating theft of WWII tribute statue in Seattle

Someone stole a work of art from a park in Seattle’s University District. The removal of the Peace Statue is now a police investigation.

21 hours ago

Ezell's Chicken Edmonds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Court documents reveal alleged ‘hate crime’ at Edmonds Ezell’s Chicken restaurant

Snohomish County Superior Court documents are revealing a "hate crime" at an Edmonds Ezell's Chicken last month.

22 hours ago

Photo: King County deputies seized more than a dozen guns after making two arrests in May....

Julia Dallas

King County deputies make arrests; seize nearly 30 pounds of drugs, 18 firearms, flame thrower

King County deputies made two arrests leading to the seizure of more than 25 pounds of drugs and more than a dozen firearms.

2 days ago

seattle sex trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle resident arrested for sex trafficking in San José

A San José special operations unit arrested a Seattle resident last week on suspicion of alleged commercial sex trafficking.

2 days ago

13-year-old boy killed in Kent shooting