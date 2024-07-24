Two new suspects are in custody over the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened July 16 in Kent.

Kent Police Assistant Chief, Jarod Kasner, said officers tracked down a 19-year-old and 16-year-old to a house in the city of Covington Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they negotiated with both suspects for a short time before they walked out of the house. They were arrested without incident.

“While there is no way to compensate for the loss,” Kasner told KIRO Newsradio about the family of the victim. “It is my hope that today’s arrests, in addition to the arrests made last week, provide them some measure of comfort.”

More local crime: Three teens — ages 13, 14 — plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Original story (7/25)

A suspect is in custody over the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened July 16 in Kent.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kent Police Department (KPD) officers and firefighters from the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were dispatched to the Kentwood Apartments, a complex at 22400 Benson Road, in response to 911 calls that a man had been shot, according to a news release on the KPD’s Facebook page. Witnesses called to report that he had been shot in the stomach and was on the sidewalk.

According to court documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO), the 13-year-old, referred to as M.S. in obtained court documents, was part of a group accompanying a person, referred to as I.N., selling a camera through OfferUp. I.N., according to the documents, agreed to meet with a man at Turnkey Park to sell the $1,850 camera.

Recognize this car? Bellevue police looking for teens accused of hitting girl

Shooting breaks out during sale of camera in Kent

I.N., M.S., along with two other people referred to as S.L. and E.S., met with the man who was accompanied by a second man. While I.N. was negotiating the payment, a third man appeared and reportedly pulled a pistol from his sweatshirt. I.N. was pushed to the ground and his camera equipment was allegedly forcibly taken. I.N. then heard three to four gunshots and ran to hide.

After seeing the gun, M.S. and E.S. turned and ran toward their four-wheel ATV, stated court documents. While they were getting on the ATV, they heard another gunshot from behind. M.S. got on the ATV as the driver with E.S. seated behind him. M.S. then told E.S. he had been shot. The two drove off and saw the three men following them on foot.

Shortly after getting out of the park, M.S. lost consciousness so E.S. took over driving, according to court documents. E.S. drove the ATV to the Kentwood Apartments and sought the help of people standing outside. Someone called 911 and police and medics arrived. They tried to save the boy, but he died at the scene, KPD reported.

According to court documents, detectives then obtained a search warrant for I.N.’s OfferUp account and found messages sent by the man, leading to Southeast 275th Street in Kent. Detectives surveilled the area and saw a man leave the unit carrying the same backpack stolen from I.N.

Valley SWAT makes arrest in connection with shooting

After an hour, the man returned and Valley SWAT officers reportedly surrounded the unit, to which the man willingly exited and was arrested. Search warrants were issued and officers found the camera equipment in the unit, according to court documents.

The man, as reported by police, admitted to communicating and setting up the sale through OfferUp and also admitted three other suspects came to the sale. One of those suspects, he said, fired the gun at M.S. and E.S.

On July 19, there was a first appearance hearing for the man, according to KCPAO. The court found probable cause for murder in the first degree, attempted murder and robbery in the first degree. The man’s bail was set at $2 million.

Teen crime: 7-year-old among group of juveniles wanted for robbery in North Seattle

In an email to KIRO Newsradio, prosecutors stated they can make charging decisions when a case is referred by police investigators and that referrals are routinely sent after a first appearance hearing. Prosecutors expected to get a case referral on Tuesday but have not sent any further updates.

MyNorthwest does not name suspects until they have been officially charged.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

This story was originally published on July 17, 2024. It has been updated and republished since then.