MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Seattle Storm basketball legend Sue Bird is honored with a Barbie

Jul 17, 2024, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

Sue Bird Barbie doll...

Basketball legend Sue Bird seen at a recent event and her Barbie doll which is in stores now. (Getty Images/Mattel)

(Getty Images/Mattel)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In Sue Bird’s early years, she was the marquee photo on the now-defunct Nike store in downtown Seattle.

She went on to play on several WNBA All-Star teams and won four championships with the Seattle Storm, the only team she played for in the league.

Now, Bird, the former Storm superstar and current part owner of the team, is getting her own Barbie doll.

Seattle Sports: ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

Mattel announced Tuesday the collectible tribute doll was modeled for Bird, who is a “basketball legend who pioneered the way for growth in the women’s league with her record-breaking legacy and courageous voice that forever changed the game.”

“I was really excited when I heard,” Bird said to People magazine as part of the exclusive announcement. “I grew up playing with Barbies so it’s kind of a surreal moment when something like this happens.”

The doll is dressed in a No. 10 jersey, Bird’s number in the WNBA.

Bird also told People she was part of the creative process, noting she got to “incorporate some of her signature looks into her doll.”

“The one characteristic that probably is most represented on the doll is just how meticulous and careful I was with my hair. It’s just a simple ponytail, but I took a lot of pride in making sure there were no flyaways. Because for me, when I played, it was really important that I didn’t have to worry about anything else but playing,” Bird said.

The doll is the latest part of Mattel’s Role Model series as the company celebrates’ Barbie’s 65th anniversary and the company’s summer of sports initiative. Tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes were honored as part of the project announced in May.

More on the life and career of Sue Bird

She was a trifecta champion, winning the top prize in college, the WNBA, and the Olympics.

MLB commissioner: Open to major leaguers in 2028 LA Olympics

Besides her four WNBA titles with the storm, Bird won two national championships while at t the University of Connecticut and in the Olympics, she was part of five U.S. national teams that won gold medals.

Bird retired from playing professional basketball after the 2022 WNBA season.

The 43-year-old Bird is engaged to retired soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who also is a champion, winning two Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal during her career with the United States Women’s National team.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Seattle Storm basketball legend Sue Bird is honored with a Barbie