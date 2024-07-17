Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro is released from prison and is headed to Milwaukee to address the RNC

Jul 17, 2024, 8:19 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

FILE - Former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he leaves federal cour...

FILE - Former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he leaves federal court in Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Navarro has been released from prison in Florida after completing his sentence for a contempt of Congress conviction and is expected to speak hours later at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The federal Bureau of Prisons says Navarro was released Wednesday after serving four months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was released from prison on Wednesday after completing his sentence for a contempt of Congress conviction and is expected to speak hours later at the Republican National Convention.

Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump, was freed from custody after serving four months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of the Republican president’s supporters, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Navarro will head straight to Milwaukee to speak at the third night of the Republican National Convention. He is set to speak in the 6 p.m. hour Central time, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the schedule’s official release.

The Associated Press first reported that Navarro would address the RNC.

Navarro was the first senior Trump administration official to be locked up for a crime related to the Jan. 6 attack when he reported to a federal prison in Miami in March. He has called his conviction the “partisan weaponization of the judicial system.”

He was subpoenaed by the committee over his promotion of false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection. He has maintained that he couldn’t cooperate with the committee because Trump had invoked executive privilege. But courts have rejected that argument, finding Navarro couldn’t prove Trump had actually invoked it.

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon reported to prison earlier this month to begin serving his four-month sentence on contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional Jan. 6 investigation.

The House committee spent 18 months investigating the deadly insurrection, interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses, holding 10 hearings and obtaining more than 1 million pages of documents. In its final report, the panel ultimately concluded that Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and failed to act to stop his supporters from storming the Capitol. Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

___

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed from Washington.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

National News

Associated Press

Rural Nevada judge who once ran for state treasurer indicted on federal fraud charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022 has been indicted on federal charges alleging she used money donated to memorialize slain police officers for political campaign costs, rent and her daughter’s wedding. Michele Fiore, 53, the justice of the peace in Pahrump and a […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - A "vote here" sign is seen at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center, Aug. 1, 2020...

Associated Press

Tennessee won’t purge voter rolls of people who disregard a letter asking them to prove citizenship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials who sent letters last month to 14,375 registered voters asking them for proof of citizenship now say the recipients won’t be kicked off voting rolls if they don’t respond. The state clarified the position in a follow-up letter to all those didn’t respond to the first correspondence. Nearly […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman who awoke from a coma to tell police her brother attacked her dies 2 years later

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker has died, authorities said. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed the death of Wanda Palmer, 53, of Ravenswood, WCHS-TV reported Tuesday. Palmer died July 12 at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP-NORC poll showing majority of Democrats want Biden to drop out

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll was conducted mostly before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man is convicted on all counts in a shooting that wounded 9 people outside a bar in Cleveland

A man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting last summer that wounded nine people was convicted Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to all counts just as his trial was due to begin. Jaylon Jennings, 26, of Cleveland, now faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 3. He had faced nine counts […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor,...

Associated Press

Wind power operations off Nantucket Island are suspended after turbine blade parts washed ashore

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The federal government has ordered an offshore wind developer off Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination in Massachusetts, to suspend operations after parts of a damaged turbine blade washed up on the beaches. A spokesman for the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Wednesday that operations at Vineyard […]

56 minutes ago

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro is released from prison and is headed to Milwaukee to address the RNC