NATIONAL NEWS

Forest fire at New Jersey military base 80% contained after overnight rain

Jul 17, 2024, 8:31 AM

A fire burns at the Warren Grove Air To Ground Range, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. in Bass River Townshi...

A fire burns at the Warren Grove Air To Ground Range, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. in Bass River Township, N.J. As of Wednesday, July 17, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the blaze was 80% contained and was not threatening any structures. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Heavy rain overnight helped firefighters gain more control over a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in southern New Jersey.

Fire officials said Wednesday that half an inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell overnight at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range, a training facility for the New Jersey Air National Guard in the New Jersey Pinelands.

That helped firefighters bring the blaze to 80% containment, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

As of Wednesday, it had burned 1,167 acres (472 hectares), or just under 2 square miles (5.3 square kilometers).

No structures were threatened.

Fire crews remained on the scene Wednesday working to fully contain the blaze.

The bombing range was the site of a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

