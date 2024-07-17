Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Mozambique finance minister on trial in US over ‘tuna bond’ scandal that spurred debt crisis

Jul 17, 2024, 2:04 PM

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 8, 2019. The "tuna bond" scandal that shook Mozambique's economy is washing into a New York court, Tuesday, July 17, 2024, where former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang is on trial on charges alleging he took bribes to commit his country — secretly — to huge loans that prosecutors say got looted. (AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The “ tuna bond ” scandal that shook Mozambique’s economy is washing into a U.S. court, where a former Mozambican finance minister is being tried on charges that he took bribes to commit his country — secretly — to huge loans that prosecutors say got looted.

When the loans — supposed to go in part to tuna fishing ships — went bad and the government’s $2 billion in “hidden debt” came to light in 2016, a financial crisis erupted in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries.

Jurors began hearing the case this week against Manuel Chang, the African nation’s top financial official from 2005 to 2015.

Chang “abused his authority to enrich himself through bribery, fraud and money laundering,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Cooch said during opening statements this week in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Chang has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Defense lawyer Adam Ford told jurors there’s no evidence that Chang agreed to take payoffs, or received a penny, in exchange for having Mozambique guarantee that the loans would be repaid.

“Minister Chang signs these guarantees because that’s what his government wanted him to do,” Ford said Tuesday.

A key prosecution witness was on the stand Wednesday as Chang followed along closely via a Portuguese language interpreter.

Between 2013 and 2016, three Mozambican-government-controlled companies quietly borrowed $2 billion from major overseas banks — and the government, with Chang’s signature, assured repayment.

The money was supposed to go to tuna fishing ships, a shipyard, and Coast Guard vessels and radar systems to protect natural gas fields off the country’s Indian Ocean coast.

But prosecutors say huge chunks of the loan proceeds went to bribes and kickbacks to bankers and government officials — including $7 million to Chang himself, wired through U.S. banks to accounts in Europe that were under an associate’s name.

Prosecutors contend Chang was just trying to cover his tracks by sending the money to a friend’s account. Chang’s defense maintains there’s no proof that he actually got the money.

The first witness, former Credit Suisse banker Andrew Pearse, testified Tuesday and Wednesday about his involvement in the loans, which he said netted him $45 million in kickbacks. He has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The government guarantees that Chang inked were crucial because the brand-new companies “were not good enough risks for the banks to lend money to” without a backstop, Pearse said.

Though he testified that he met Chang twice, the defense has said the two never entered into any agreement. Defense lawyers haven’t yet had their turn to question Pearse, but Ford portrayed him during opening statements as a government cooperator anxious to garner leniency with his testimony.

Before the emergence of Mozambique’s $2 billion debt — about 12% of the nation’s gross domestic product at the time — it was one of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies for two decades, according to the World Bank.

The scandal had a seismic impact on the country’s economy. Growth stagnated, the currency lost value, inflation surged and foreign investors lost confidence. The International Monetary Fund withdrew its support for the country.

A 2021 report by the Chr. Michelsen Institute, a development research body in Norway, estimated that the loans could ultimately cost Mozambique around $11 billion – around 60% of its current GDP. The institute said the crisis also likely forced nearly 2 million Mozambicans into poverty as international investment and aid slowed drastically and the government cut services to raise money.

As of last year, Mozambique was among the 10 countries worldwide with the lowest GDP per capita, according to the World Bank.

Mozambique’s government has reached out-of-court agreements with creditors in an attempt to pay down some of the debt. Last year, it paid $142 million back to Credit Suisse — in cash and local currency bonds — to cover original loans of about $522 million from the Switzerland-based banking giant, according to the World Bank. Mozambique also recently reached an agreement on a $220-million settlement with Russia’s VTB Bank and Portugal’s BCP Bank.

The scandal has led to court action in Africa and Europe, as well as the U.S.

In 2021, Credit Suisse agreed to pay at least $475 million to British and U.S. authorities to settle bribery and kickback allegations stemming from the bank’s involvement with the corrupt loans.

In Mozambique, at least 10 people have been convicted and sentenced to prison over the scandal, including Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza.

South African courts dismissed the Mozambican government’s attempts to have Chang face charges there. Some Mozambican activists argued that he would be treated too leniently in his homeland and should be sent to the U.S. instead.

The U.S. criminal cases have had mixed results. Pearse and two other British bankers have pleaded guilty, but a jury in 2019 acquitted another defendant, Jean Boustani, a shipbuilding company executive who’s from Lebanon.

Three other defendants aren’t in U.S. custody. One is another Lebanese shipbuilding executive. The other two are Mozambican ex-officials.

Chang was arrested at Johannesburg’s main international airport in late 2018, shortly before the U.S. indictment became public. After years of fighting extradition from South Africa, he was brought to the U.S. last year.

His lawyers tried to get the case thrown out. Among their arguments: that prosecutors overshot the reach of U.S. securities law and that Chang is immune from prosecution as a former foreign official.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis turned them down.

___

Associated Press writer Mogomotsi Magome contributed from Johannesburg.

National News

Texas state District Judge J.R. Flores hears arguments from Catholic Charities attorney William Pow...

Associated Press

Another Texas migrant aid group asks a judge to push back on investigation by Republican AG

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A prominent aid group along the U.S.-Mexico border asked a Texas judge on Wednesday to push back on a widening Republican-led investigation into nonprofits that help migrants, weeks after a separate court rejected efforts by the state to shutter an El Paso shelter. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley provides […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

EPA watchdog investigating delays in how the agency used sensor plane after fiery Ohio derailment

The EPA’s Inspector General is investigating why the agency didn’t get its specialized plane loaded with advanced sensors into the air over East Palestine until four days after the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year. The Associated Press reported on a whistleblower’s concerns this spring about the delays and discrepancies in the way the Environmental […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face a military court-martial, Air Force says

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty in March to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents, will now face a military court-martial. Teixeira admitted to illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. He is facing […]

50 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen during the Republica...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump accuse each other of weakening America’s foreign policy. Here are the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a relative rarity for presidential elections, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have long records on foreign policy and clearly stated positions on many of the world’s hot spots. Trump’s allies at the Republican National Convention are expected to argue that Biden has weakened America’s standing abroad and […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Blade collapse, New York launch and New Jersey research show uneven progress of offshore wind

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three events Wednesday highlighted the uneven progress of the offshore wind industry in the Northeast, including the start of a major project in New York, research aimed at preventing environmental damage in New Jersey, and a temporary shutdown of a wind farm in Massachusetts after a broken turbine blade washed […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York City councilwoman arrested for allegedly biting officer during protest, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City councilwoman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly biting a police officer during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in Brooklyn, police said. The councilwoman, Susan Zhuang, is being charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction, a police spokeswoman said. Zhuang’s office did not […]

1 hour ago

Former Mozambique finance minister on trial in US over ‘tuna bond’ scandal that spurred debt crisis