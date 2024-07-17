Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Another Texas migrant aid group asks a judge to push back on investigation by Republican AG

Jul 17, 2024, 2:05 PM

Texas state District Judge J.R. Flores hears arguments from Catholic Charities attorney William Pow...

Texas state District Judge J.R. Flores hears arguments from Catholic Charities attorney William Powell, second left, as Matthew Kennedy and Levi Fuller with the Texas attorney general's office listen on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Edinburg, Texas. Catholic Charities is asking the court to prevent the state from deposing one of the organization's leaders. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A prominent aid group along the U.S.-Mexico border asked a Texas judge on Wednesday to push back on a widening Republican-led investigation into nonprofits that help migrants, weeks after a separate court rejected efforts by the state to shutter an El Paso shelter.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley provides temporary shelter and food to as many as 2,000 migrants a day when border crossings are high. In recent months, the nonprofit and at least three others in Texas that help migrants have come under scrutiny from state officials following a directive from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has aggressively pushed boundaries in his efforts to curb illegal crossings.

Without citing evidence, Abbott in 2022 alleged that some border nonprofits may be acting “unlawfully,” including by helping migrants enter the U.S. illegally. Leaders of Catholic Charities have denied the accusations and say the state has presented nothing to back up the claims.

During a hearing Wednesday in Edinburg, state District Judge J.R. Flores said he would rule as early as next week whether the state can depose a member of Catholic Charities, which is fighting to block the deposition and says it has already turned over more than 100 pages of documents to state investigators.

“I am glad we had a chance to present our case in court today,” said Sister Norma Pimentel, the group’s executive director. “The small staff at Catholic Charities works tirelessly around the clock to serve needy people throughout our communities.”

An attorney for the state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office referred questions after the hearing to the agency’s press office, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Among the evidence that Paxton’s office submitted during the hearing was a letter from Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas in 2022 that accuses Catholic Charities USA, without citing any evidence, of assisting illegal border crossings. Attorneys for the state told Flores that a deposition could help them determine whether to sue Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

William Powell, an attorney for Catholic Charities, told the judge that the two organizations operate separately. He said the state hasn’t produced evidence of wrongdoing and argued that there would be no benefit to letting a deposition proceed.

Crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border are down and Catholic Charities has been serving fewer than 1,000 migrants a day of late. According to figures released Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June.

Other organizations that have come under scrutiny by Texas officials include Team Brownsville, an organization that helps migrants along the border in Brownsville, and Annunciation House, a migrant shelter network in El Paso.

In early July, an El Paso judge ruled in favor of Annunciation House to shield them from what he called “harassment” from state investigators. On Monday, Paxton said his office would appeal that decision.

National News

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

Associated Press

Former Mozambique finance minister on trial in US over ‘tuna bond’ scandal that spurred debt crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — The “ tuna bond ” scandal that shook Mozambique’s economy is washing into a U.S. court, where a former Mozambican finance minister is being tried on charges that he took bribes to commit his country — secretly — to huge loans that prosecutors say got looted. When the loans — supposed […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

EPA watchdog investigating delays in how the agency used sensor plane after fiery Ohio derailment

The EPA’s Inspector General is investigating why the agency didn’t get its specialized plane loaded with advanced sensors into the air over East Palestine until four days after the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year. The Associated Press reported on a whistleblower’s concerns this spring about the delays and discrepancies in the way the Environmental […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face a military court-martial, Air Force says

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty in March to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents, will now face a military court-martial. Teixeira admitted to illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. He is facing […]

50 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen during the Republica...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump accuse each other of weakening America’s foreign policy. Here are the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a relative rarity for presidential elections, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have long records on foreign policy and clearly stated positions on many of the world’s hot spots. Trump’s allies at the Republican National Convention are expected to argue that Biden has weakened America’s standing abroad and […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Blade collapse, New York launch and New Jersey research show uneven progress of offshore wind

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three events Wednesday highlighted the uneven progress of the offshore wind industry in the Northeast, including the start of a major project in New York, research aimed at preventing environmental damage in New Jersey, and a temporary shutdown of a wind farm in Massachusetts after a broken turbine blade washed […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York City councilwoman arrested for allegedly biting officer during protest, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City councilwoman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly biting a police officer during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in Brooklyn, police said. The councilwoman, Susan Zhuang, is being charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction, a police spokeswoman said. Zhuang’s office did not […]

1 hour ago

Another Texas migrant aid group asks a judge to push back on investigation by Republican AG