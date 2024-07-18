Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911

Jul 18, 2024, 5:24 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman insider her home.

Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call early on July 6, State’s Attorney John Milhiser said.

A statement from Milhiser doesn’t describe the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Massey’s home in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago. But he said a review of body-camera video doesn’t support the use of deadly force.

Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said Wednesday.

Grayson was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Calls to Milhiser’s office and the public defender office were unanswered early Thursday.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. … With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” Campbell said.

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey, who is Black, and her family.

“I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said following the indictment.

