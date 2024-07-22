Close
Jul 22, 2024

2024 Seahawks Training Camp is back, and registration is now open! Join us lakeside at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center for nine public practices. Get an up-close look at new Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald and the next gen of Seahawks players as they take the field to prepare for the upcoming season.

Listen to Gee & Ursula on KIRO newsradio Wednesday, July 24th through Friday, July 26th to get the daily code word and enter below for your chance to win four tickets to a Seahawks Training Camp practice on a mutually agreed upon date! This year’s lineup of special theme days includes Kids Day, Mascot Mayhem, Throwbacks, and more!

Practices start Wednesday, July 24th. For details and information here.

Listen to Gee & Ursula for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Seahawks Training Camp!