LIFESTYLE

Over 3 million steam cleaners are under recall because they can spew hot water and cause burns

Jul 18, 2024, 10:39 AM

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Bissell Steam Shot Handhel...

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner. Some 3.3 million steam cleaners are being recalled across North America due to a burn hazard that has resulted in more than 150 injuries reported by consumers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, Thursday, July 18, 2024, select models of Bissell-branded “Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners” can spew hot water or steam while the products are in use or being heated. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Some 3.3 million steam cleaners are being recalled across North America due to a burn hazard that has resulted in consumers reporting more than 150 injuries.

Select models of Bissell-branded “Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners” can spew hot water or steam while the products are in use or being heated up, according to notices Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. That poses a risk of burns to users.

Bissell has received a 183 reports of hot water or steam expelling from the products. That includes 157 reports of minor burns, the regulators noted, with 145 injuries reported in the U.S. and 12 in Canada as of June 4, according to Health Canada.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the now-recalled steam cleaners and contact Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Bissell for a refund or store credit. Impacted customers will have a choice between $60 (CA$82) in store credit or a $40 (CA$55) refund for each.

The recalled steam cleaners, which were made in China, can be identified by model numbers — listed on Bissell’s website. There, consumers can also find more information about registering for the recall and follow instructions for cutting the products’ cord and uploading photos.

On its site, Bissell said that “safety is our top priority,” later adding that the company chose to voluntarily recall these steam cleaners “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Bissell steam cleaners under recall were sold at major retailers including Target and Walmart, as well as online at sites like www.bissell.com and Amazon, from August 2008 through May 2024.

An estimated 3.2 million were purchased in the U.S. Nearly 355,000 were sold in Canada.

