The general election is Tuesday, meaning for those registered Washington voters who haven’t already voted, the time to drive, bike, or walk to the nearest drop box location is now to make sure your ballot is counted.

“This election is an opportunity to make important decisions that affect us locally and statewide,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement ahead of the primaries during the summer. “I encourage all registered voters to use the state’s comprehensive system of trustworthy resources to participate in this election.”

Head to the Office of the Washington Secretary of State website to see a list of all the ballot drop box locations.

It’s Election Day! You have until 8 p.m. tonight to turn in your ballot! Find a drop box near you: https://t.co/OjsyreXfHG pic.twitter.com/w6gEUFDiYm — Washington Office of the Secretary of State (@secstatewa) November 5, 2024

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State manages the state’s elections.

Ballots must be returned to a county drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to voting for a new president, Washington voters will cast their ballots for a gubernatorial candidate not named Jay Inslee for the first time since 2013. He is not running, thus leaving the office open for Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert to be the state’s next leader.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell also is seeking reelection for a fifth term this election season. The incumbent is taking on Republican Dr. Raul Garcia.

Every county in the state has races on the ballot.

How Washington voters can check their ballot status

All voters can use VoteWA.gov to see their personalized Voters’ Guide, check their ballot status and find official drop box locations. Voters can also sign up for text notifications by texting “VOTE” to 868392.

“The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to providing equitable opportunities for your voice to be heard in every election,” Hobbs said previously. “I’m proud of the accessible, secure, and trustworthy process that we work with 39 county elections offices to provide throughout the state.”

Ballot box safety

Last week, a fire erupted at a ballot drop box in Portland, Oregon, and then shortly after at another drop box in Vancouver, Washington. Police said they believe the incidents are connected but did not reveal what evidence links them.

Hundreds of ballots were damaged from the Vancouver drop box, and officials said they are working on contacting the voters to inform them.

Hobbs explained that since those incidents last week, the state has been watching ballot boxes in that area closely.

“We got 24/7 eyes on all 22 ballot boxes, at least two election workers are doing that,” Hobbs said to KIRO Newsradio this week.. “We’ve got the local law enforcement, the county sheriff, the Vancouver PD and the state patrol down there doing increased patrols.

Elections officials in King, Pierce and Thurston counties have all pledged to increase the frequency of ballot pickups at their boxes.

“Constructed of steel, weighing in at over 1,000 pounds, with no pry points and multiple locking mechanisms, and equipped with fire stops, official ballot drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return their ballot,” an emailed statement from King County Elections read.

Hobbs cited a need to keep going with the voting process.

“We have to move forward to ensure that our elections safe and secure and successful and looking at the drop boxes, we feel that’s another measure of safety,” Hobbs said.

Editors’ note: This piece originally was published in August 2024. It has been updated and republished since then.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba and Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest; Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio;

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.