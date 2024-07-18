Housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse and harassment, DOJ says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday.

A federal complaint filed in Austin, Texas, alleges that Southwest Key employees, including supervisors, have abused children in its care since at least 2015. Alleged offenses include rape, touching and soliciting sex and nude photos.