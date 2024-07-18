Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Long Beach breaks ground on $1.5B railyard expansion at port to fortify US supply chain

Jul 18, 2024, 1:03 PM

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, sixth from right, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg,...

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, sixth from right, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, and state, local, and labor officials participate at the groundbreaking for "America's Green Gateway," the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other officials visited the port of Long Beach on Thursday to break ground on a $1.5 billion railyard expansion project that will more than triple the volume of rail cargo the dock can handle annually.

Dubbed “America’s Green Gateway,” the project will expand the existing railyard and link the port to 30 major rail hubs around the country. It aims to streamline rail operations to reduce the environmental impact, traffic congestion, and air pollution caused by cargo trucks.

“This work builds a rail network on a port that more than triples the volume of cargo that can move by rail to nearly five million containers a year — the kind of throughput that’ll keep America’s economy humming and keep costs down with benefits in every part of this country,” Buttigieg said.

This project and others funded by the Biden administration aim to make American supply chains more resilient against future disruptions and to fix supply chains upended by the pandemic, he said.

Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the country, with 40% of all shipping containers in the United States coming through it or Los Angeles’ ports. During the pandemic, these ports dealt with unprecedented gridlock, with dozens of ships waiting off-shore and shipping containers piling up on the docks because there weren’t enough trucks to transport them.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2032. The railyard expansion means there will be a depot for fueling and servicing up to 30 trains at the same time and a place to assemble and break down trains up to 10,000 feet long. It will add 36 rail tracks to the existing 12 and expand the daily train capacity from seven to 17, overall contributing to meeting the port of Long Beach’s goal of moving 35% of containers by on-dock rail.

One train can haul the equivalent of 750 truck trips’ worth of cargo. Without that train, the cargo would have to travel via truck to the downtown Los Angeles railyards, increasing traffic on Interstate 710 and increasing truck pollution in surrounding communities, according to project materials.

“We should never forget the single most important piece of all of this is the health impacts,” said U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, who was once the mayor of Long Beach. “The ability for families … to breathe healthier air, to be free of cancer and asthma, to know that they can raise their children in a community that is cleaner and safer.”

Remarks were also delivered by Long Beach’s current mayor, Rex Richardson, Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bobby Olvera Jr., the port’s CEO, Mario Cordero, and others.

The rail upgrade is one of 41 projects across the U.S. that were awarded funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant Program, receiving $283.4 million from the federal government. To date, it has acquired more than $643 million in grant funds. The investment is part of the $1 trillion in infrastructure investments included in a bipartisan law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

National News

Associated Press

Stellantis tells owners of over 24,000 hybrid minivans to park outdoors due to battery fire risk

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Stellantis is telling the owners of more than 24,000 plug-in hybrid minivans to park them outdoors away from buildings, and to stop charging them due to the possibility of battery fires. The company said Thursday that it’s recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids, mainly in North America. […]

9 minutes ago

The White House is seen Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)Credit:...

Associated Press

Federal appeals court blocks remainder of Biden’s student debt relief plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court blocked the implementation of the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, which would have lowered monthly payments for millions of borrowers. In a ruling Thursday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion for an administrative stay filed by a group of Republican-led states seeking to invalidate […]

32 minutes ago

President Joe Biden walks to his car after stepping off of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in...

Associated Press

Biden has COVID-19 and didn’t wear a mask. The CDC’s guidelines say he doesn’t have to

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden did not wear a face mask in public a couple of times after the White House announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said the Democratic incumbent was experiencing “mild” symptoms while the president’s physician said Biden would self-isolate “in accordance with CDC guidance […]

1 hour ago

Peter Navarro raises his fist while speaking during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday...

Associated Press

Trump’s convention notably downplays Jan. 6 and his lies about election fraud

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As the Republican National Committee moves into its final day Thursday, the loudest applause for a speaker not named Trump so far has been for a previously little-known economist who served as a trade adviser to the former Republican president. Peter Navarro came to the convention stage straight from Florida on Wednesday, […]

1 hour ago

Thousands gather during the National Eucharistic Congress opening ceremonies, July 17, 2024, at Luc...

Associated Press

For Catholic pilgrims, all roads lead to Indy for an old-style devotion in modern stadium setting

Like the star of an arena tour, a spotlight illuminated the glittering, golden vessel carried by a Catholic bishop. Inside, it held a round communion host, which Catholics believe is the full presence of Jesus in the appearance of bread. The bishop placed it on an altar at the center of Lucas Oil Stadium in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse and harassment, DOJ says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday. A federal complaint filed in Austin, Texas, alleges that Southwest Key employees, including supervisors, have abused children in its care […]

1 hour ago

Long Beach breaks ground on $1.5B railyard expansion at port to fortify US supply chain