Seattle Police arrested a man for vehicular assault following a collision on the West Seattle Bridge Friday morning, causing all lanes heading east to shut down for more than three hours early Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported the crash occurred near the First Avenue South off-ramp at approximately 3:38 a.m. Officers determined the suspect, 33, was traveling east on the bridge at a high speed before striking multiple concrete barriers.

Seattle Police are investigating an injury collision on the West Seattle Bridge. Eastbound traffic is being slowed and diverted. Please drive safely. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2024

“The driver was impaired by alcohol and was placed under arrest for vehicular assault,” the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a prepared statement. “He sustained minor injuries and is expected to be booked into King County Jail pending medical evaluation.”

The suspect had a passenger in his car when the crash happened. The female passenger, 25, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

The lanes on the West Seattle Bridge reopened around 7 a.m.

