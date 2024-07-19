Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man arrested after collision on West Seattle Bridge, lanes shut down for hours

Jul 19, 2024, 9:49 AM

west seattle bridge...

The damaged car on the West Seattle Bridge after it struck multiple concrete barriers. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police arrested a man for vehicular assault following a collision on the West Seattle Bridge Friday morning, causing all lanes heading east to shut down for more than three hours early Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported the crash occurred near the First Avenue South off-ramp at approximately 3:38 a.m. Officers determined the suspect, 33, was traveling east on the bridge at a high speed before striking multiple concrete barriers.

More local news: Human finger found in Tacoma driveway IDed, returned to owner

“The driver was impaired by alcohol and was placed under arrest for vehicular assault,” the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a prepared statement. “He sustained minor injuries and is expected to be booked into King County Jail pending medical evaluation.”

The suspect had a passenger in his car when the crash happened. The female passenger, 25, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

The lanes on the West Seattle Bridge reopened around 7 a.m.

More local news: Arrest made in Seattle’s Queen Anne tiny home fire

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Travelers pass through security screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washin...

Bill Kaczaraba

Digital disruptions caused by Microsoft Windows patch impacting Sea-Tac, area hospitals

In a sweeping digital disruption, a flawed software update has led to a cascade of failures across vital services worldwide.

46 minutes ago

tiny home fire...

Frank Sumrall

Arrest made in Seattle’s Queen Anne tiny home fire

Seattle Police made an arrest after a fire broke out at a tiny home village Thursday morning in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

3 hours ago

Trump convention speech...

STEVE PEOPLES, JONATHAN J. COOPER and JILL COLVIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump: ‘The discord and division in our society must be healed’

Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention and said the country must 'heal.'

13 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

Steve Coogan

Human finger found in Tacoma driveway IDed, returned to owner

The case of a mysterious human finger found in a Tacoma driveway earlier this month has been solved and the digit was returned to its owner.

17 hours ago

Photo: Police are looking for a Tacoma serial arsonist after a rash of fires. This photo is of a fi...

James Lynch

Tacoma police looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

Tacoma police are currently searching for a serial arsonist after a rash of fires in the area endangered lives and property.

17 hours ago

Photo: This man was arrested in connection with a Kent attempted kidnapping on July 16, 2024....

Julia Dallas

Bail set: 11-year-old girls save 6-year-old from being kidnapped in Kent

A man was arrested and bail set for allegedly trying to kidnap a 6-year-old. Fortunately, three 11-year-old girls stepped in.

18 hours ago

Man arrested after collision on West Seattle Bridge, lanes shut down for hours