TECHNOLOGY

Digital disruptions caused by Microsoft Windows patch impacting Sea-Tac, area hospitals

Jul 19, 2024, 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Travelers pass through security screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washin...

Travelers pass through security screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

(Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a sweeping digital disruption, a flawed software update has led to a cascade of failures across vital services worldwide. The erroneous patch, released by cybersecurity entity CrowdStrike, inadvertently crippled systems running on Microsoft Windows, causing a ripple effect that grounded flights, disabled banking operations, and even halted media broadcasts.

CrowdStrike has acknowledged the mishap, clarifying that the incident was not the result of a cyberattack. They have extended an apology and assured that a resolution is forthcoming. However, the aftermath of the faulty update has been far-reaching and severe.

Microsoft spokesperson Frank X. Shaw confirmed in an emailed statement that “a CrowdStrike update was responsible for bringing down a number of Windows systems globally.”

“All of these systems are running the same software,” Cyber expert James Bore said. “We’ve made all of these tools so widespread that when things inevitably go wrong — and they will, as we’ve seen — they go wrong at a huge scale.”

At 9:36 a.m., the company posted on X through its @MSFT365Status handle that “after an extended period of monitoring, we’ve determined that the issue is mitigated” and previously affected apps and service have “recovered.”

A thread from that X account previously said late Wednesday it was working to “alleviate impact” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

CrowdStrike also has been providing updates on the situation, saying in a blog post updated at 6:55 a.m. Friday that, “We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can deliver the services their customers are counting on.”

The blog entry also contains a “tech alert with more information about the issue and workaround steps organizations can take.”

Microsoft: Company invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE’s national security adviser

Seattle-area airport, other area entities affected

According to FlightAware, dozens of flights have been delayed and canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), but the FlightAware MiseryMap reports Atlanta, Houston and Denver are seeing many more problems as of 10 a.m. Friday. Travelers have found themselves stranded at international airports, and airlines were unable to process check-ins or bookings.

Tech news: Microsoft says US rivals are beginning to use generative AI in offensive cyber operations

The healthcare sector was also hit, as hospitals faced difficulties managing appointments, leading to the postponement of non-critical medical procedures. Children’s Hospital in Seattle continues to deal with problems with its IT system. Harborview Medical Center said things are back to normal after having problems overnight.

In the media landscape, several American broadcasters experienced interruptions, unable to transmit their scheduled news segments.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.

