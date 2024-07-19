Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

GOP convention sets the stage for the Democratic convention in Chicago, activists and police say

Jul 19, 2024, 6:01 AM

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks outside of the Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesda...

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks outside of the Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Rio Yamat)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rio Yamat)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists who marched outside the Republican National Convention are trumpeting their efforts, despite crowd estimates falling short. Milwaukee police are praising their cooperation with other agencies in convention security, even as Ohio officers face scrutiny for shooting and killing a man while in the city.

Some activists and attendees say there was more caution after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, while others say the setting was the right place to amplify their message and set the stage for future conventions.

Milwaukee has wrapped up its week in the national spotlight with lessons for Chicago, which hosts the Democratic National Convention next month.

Muted protests?

Packed crowds of activists marched through downtown Milwaukee on the convention’s first day, chanting for causes including solidarity with Palestinians and reproductive rights. Police on the scene and observers estimated roughly 1,000 people participated, while organizers say it was closer to 3,000.

Either way, the numbers fell short of the 5,000 to 10,000 the Coalition to March on the RNC had predicted in the lead up to the convention. Some think the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania may have scared some people away.

“It probably had an impact on the perceived risk,” said Omar Flores, a coalition organizer. “It might have had a chilling effect.”

Still, activists believe their protest was a success because they peacefully marched the route they wanted instead of one the city outlined and they brought attention to their progressive agenda.

Aside from the first day demonstrations, there was little other protest activity.

The city had set aside two parks with stages around the convention site for First Amendment activity. Ahead of the convention more than 100 people and groups from all over the political spectrum signed up to speak. But the no-show rate was more than 80%, according to the city. One park had just three speakers one day. City officials said they believe many of those supporting progressive causes opted for the coalition’s protest.

But some had other reasons.

Orlando Owens, who is a leader of Milwaukee County Republicans, had planned to speak in support of Trump at a city stage. But he said he didn’t because he got too busy with the convention and didn’t want to create more divisions in the wake of the attempted assassination.

“It definitely had everybody on pause a little bit,” he said. “It did heighten your caution a little more.”

Tight security

Milwaukee police and the U.S. Secret Service said security planning has been in the works for more than a year, including heavy police presence on the city’s streets and waterways. Authorities said they did not make any changes to the security plan following the Trump rally shooting, but security around the Republican nominee was tighter.

“There are going to be challenges but we do have the resources and also the cooperation with refreshing partners to be able to pivot when those challenges come up,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The convention was not without security incidents, including the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of carrying a concealed firearm near the convention. Police from Columbus, Ohio, in Milwaukee as part of the event security effort on Tuesday fatally shot Samuel Sharpe, who authorities said was armed with knives not far from the convention site.

The shooting ignited anger among residents who said police from outside Milwaukee should not have been stationed in the neighborhood. Activists concerned about police officers’ use of force said there was too much police presence overall in Milwaukee. On Thursday night, family members and supporters of Sharpe and another man recently killed in Milwaukee held a rally near the convention to call attention to the deaths.

Norman defended the use of outside agencies, saying the officers took it upon themselves to intervene in an “active imminent threat situation.”

“If anything, it restores the faith in our guardians and our community no matter where they come from, they have our community’s back,” he said. “They could have simply said, ‘Hey, we’re from out of state. Not my problem.’ But did they?”

All eyes on Chicago

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the convention put the city on the map and it’s ready for more.

“The RNC is not the end, it’s the beginning,” he said. “It’s the beginning of other large-scale events coming to Milwaukee.”

Johnson, a Democrat, said he’s readying to go to Chicago next month.

Like Milwaukee, Chicago has also been preparing for months, including a controversial move to relocate a large encampment for homeless people.

The crowds are predicted to be much bigger with roughly 50,000 expected visitors, and activists are anticipating tens of thousands of people at demonstrations planned throughout the week.

The Coalition to March on the DNC, which has sued the city over restrictions outlining where they can demonstrate, is in talks for a location near the United Center convention site.

“We all have known that the RNC was not going to be the main event of the season, we all knew it was going to be the DNC,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, one of the lead organizers. “Our folks in Chicago are hoping it’s going to be a lead to our action.”

Chicago police have also been preparing with additional training.

Milwaukee Police Chief Norman had some advice for law enforcement gearing up for the DNC.

“Get lots of sleep, drink lots of water,” Norman said. “Make sure you understand your roles.”

__

Associated Press Writer Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

South Dakota anti-abortion group appeals ruling that dismissed its lawsuit over ballot initiative

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An anti-abortion group in South Dakota is appealing to the state’s Supreme Court after a judge dismissed its lawsuit to take an abortion rights initiative off the November ballot. In a statement, Life Defense Fund Co-Chair Leslee Unruh said the group has asked for an expedited order from the court “because […]

1 hour ago

Eli Trujillo poses inside his barbershop in Cheyenne, Wyo., Thursday, July 18, 2024. Trujillo, 87, ...

Associated Press

Too old to work? Some Americans on the job late in life bristle at calls for Biden to step aside

NEW YORK (AP) — A swath of Americans watching President Biden is seeing something beyond debate-stage stumbles and prime-time miscues: Themselves. Debate about the 81-year-old Democrat’s fitness for another term is especially resonating with other older Americans who, like him, want to stay on the job. “People were telling me I should retire too,” says […]

1 hour ago

A passenger looks at a departures monitor at the Des Moines International Airport, Friday, July 19,...

Associated Press

A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here’s what we know

NEW YORK (AP) — Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries — grounding flights, knocking banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air. At the heart of the massive disruption is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to scores of […]

1 hour ago

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a ...

Associated Press

What to know about Evan Gershkovich’s conviction for espionage in Russia

The trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich ended Friday with his conviction on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government have dismissed as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Here’s what we know about the secretive process. Where was the trial he ld? It took place in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg released from jail after serving perjury sentence

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was released from New York City’s Rikers Island jail on Friday after serving a sentence for lying under oath, according to online records. The former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s real estate company pleaded guilty in March to committing perjury during his testimony in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Treasury Department warns that an anti-woke Florida banking law is a national security risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter sent Thursday to lawmakers. The letter singled out a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron […]

3 hours ago

GOP convention sets the stage for the Democratic convention in Chicago, activists and police say