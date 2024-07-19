Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Member of eBay security team sentenced in harassment scheme involving bloody Halloween pig mask

Jul 19, 2024, 10:16 AM

FILE - An eBay app is shown on a mobile phone, July 11, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Fil...

FILE - An eBay app is shown on a mobile phone, July 11, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.’s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse to a Massachusetts couple’s home.

Brian Gilbert, 56, of San Jose, Calif., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young to time served, one year of supervised release provided that he has no contact with either of the victims, and a $20,000 fine.

In October 2020, Gilbert pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

Gilbert and others targeted David and Ina Steiner, investigators said. The couple produced an online newsletter called EcommerceBytes that upset eBay executives with its coverage.

Gilbert is one of seven now-former eBay employees and contractors on the company’s security team who were charged and ultimately convicted for their roles in the cyberstalking campaign.

“Today’s sentencing brings an end to our prosecution of eBay’s horrific conduct. The company’s culture resulted in seven eBay employees and contractors inflicting an unspeakable campaign of harassment and intimidation against the victims in this case, all to silence their reporting and protect the eBay brand,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

In August 2019, the defendants executed a three-part harassment campaign against the Natick, Massachusetts, couple including ordering anonymous and disturbing deliveries to the victims’ home, investigators said. Their home address also was posted online with announcements inviting strangers to yard sales and parties.

Some of the defendants also sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the victims in Natick, according to prosecutors.

The third phase of the campaign involved surveilling the victims in their home and community. The victims spotted the surveillance and notified the Natick Police, who began to investigate.

In January, eBay Inc. agreed to pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over the harassment campaign waged by employees who also sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the couple’s home, prosecutors said.

National News

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at his weekly press conference on Capito...

Associated Press

Black lawmakers are standing by Biden at a crucial moment. But some express concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus prides itself on its authority among Democrats and its influence with President Joe Biden in particular. So far, only one of its roughly 60 members have joined calls for Biden to drop his reelection bid due to concerns over his age and ability to win. But the caucus’ […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to reporter during a news conference, May 23, 2024, ...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to federal charges in attack on Louisville mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at Louisville’s current mayor when he was a candidate in 2022 pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges stemming from the attack. Quintez Brown pleaded guilty to interference with federally protected activities and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The courthouse was a short drive […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mississippi’s new Episcopal bishop is first woman and first Black person in that role

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is being formally installed Saturday, and she is first woman and first Black person to hold the post. The Rev. Dorothy Sanders Wells was elected bishop in February and has been in the leadership role since May. She is being ordained and […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee will remove HIV-positive people convicted of sex work from violent sex offender list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HIV-positive people who were convicted in Tennessee of sex work under a decades-old aggravated prostitution law will no longer be required to face a lifetime registration as a “violent sex offender” under a lawsuit settlement finalized this week. Last year, LGBTQ+ and civil rights advocates filed a federal lawsuit challenging the […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

California judge halts hearing in fight between state agricultural giant and farmworkers’ union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has temporarily blocked a hearing from taking place in a dispute between one of the state’s most influential agricultural companies and the country’s biggest farmworkers’ union. Kern County Superior Court Judge Bernard C. Barmann Jr. issued a preliminary injunction late Thursday halting the hearing and a push by […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

A man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized. The 72-year-old man was alone when the adult female charged him Thursday. He killed the bear with a handgun, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks statement Friday. […]

51 minutes ago

Member of eBay security team sentenced in harassment scheme involving bloody Halloween pig mask