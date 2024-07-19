Close
POLITICS

Biden’s campaign says he’s staying in the race, COVID prognosis ‘improving’

Jul 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Biden Las Vegas...

President Joe Biden leaves with Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev., after visiting Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden’s campaign is once again insisting that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee atop the ticket.

Meanwhile, after wrapping their national convention in Milwaukee this week, Republican officials, strategists and activists are exuding a confidence not seen in decades. Donald Trump accepted the party’s presidential nomination and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, addressed a national audience for the first time as the GOP vice presidential nominee.

Biden’s doctor says president’s COVID-19 symptoms have improved

White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said the president still has a dry cough and hoarseness, but that his COVID-19 symptoms have improved.

O’Connor said Friday in his latest update on the president’s health that subsequent testing confirmed the coronavirus infection. He said Biden’s other vitals, such as his pulse, blood pressure and temperature, are normal and that he is tolerating treatment well.

Biden is being given the drug Paxlovid and is isolating at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Ohio Democrat joins growing chorus calling for Biden to drop out

Rep. Greg Landsman, a Democrat from Cincinnati, has joined fellow legislative colleagues in asking for Biden to step aside after what he called “weeks of consideration and hundreds of conversations with constituents.”

He said Biden cares deeply about the country, democracy, freedom and working people, but is no longer the best person to make the case against Donald Trump.

Jason Rantz: Seattle activists plan march pushing Joe Biden to drop out of race

“It is time for President Biden to step aside and allow us to nominate a new leader who can reliably and consistently make the case against Donald Trump and make the case for the future of America.”

Landsman won Ohio’s closely divided 1st Congressional District in 2022 by just 5.6 percentage points.

Jan. 6 committee member calls Biden to step aside from campaign

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a senior House Democrat who is close to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has written a letter to President Joe Biden and asked him to step aside from his reelection campaign.

Lofgren wrote that she is “aware that you have been provided data indicating that you in all likelihood will lose the race for president” and says his loss could potentially impact down-ballot races.

Trump: ‘The discord and division in our society must be healed’

Lofgren, who was a member of the House Jan. 6 committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters, said, “I know, perhaps as well as anyone, how unsuitable Donald Trump is to be President.”

Lofgren is the 8th Democrat to come out and ask Biden to step aside on Friday.

More than two dozen Democrats have publicly called on him to exit the race.

Democratic US Sen. Martin Heinrich calls for Biden to exit the race

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich on Friday called on Biden to exit the race, making him the third Senate Democrat to do so.

“By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation’s greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy,” said Heinrich, who is up for reelection this fall.

The Associated Press

 

 

