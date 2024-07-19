Weekend Events Roundup: Seafair events, block parties and porchfests

Summer is in full swing and you can tell that’s the case by the absolutely bonkers amount of events going on this weekend throughout the evergreen state.

Tacoma’s Porchfest is here and more

In Tacoma, there will be music and a celebration of community. Porchfest is a community event in the central neighborhood just off 6th Ave where neighbors volunteer their porches for an all-day event, hosting musicians and performers to an audience on their front lawn.

This year’s festival is sponsored by the Tacoma Central Neighborhood Council, with lead organizer Irina Rasputnis squaring away the details. She said the event started after attending similar festivals in Boston but didn’t know of any happening in Tacoma after she moved here.

“I felt like I had to make it happen,” she said.

Additionally, you might be able to catch KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott at the Reggae on the Way Festival in Tacoma this weekend. Shaggy and Atmosphere are just two of the big names performing this Sunday. You can get tickets at reggaeontheway.com.

Cyrptid Expo and Tattoo Convention

Learn about the unusual arts at the Cyrptid Expo and Tattoo Convention going on at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on Saturday and Sunday. You can learn about taxidermy, find unique art from the vendors and get some new ink! For more details, visit here.

Seattle’s bumping weekend

The Capitol Hill Block Party runs throughout the weekend and is loaded with talent. Tickets aren’t cheap, but if you are looking to get out and enjoy one of the biggest parties in town, check out the schedule and get tickets on its website.

Don’t worry about dealing with your picky-eating friends and family this weekend, just take them to the Bite of Seattle, which returns to the Seattle Center. Starting today and running through the weekend, more than 250 local vendors and more than 65 musical performers will be taking over the Seattle Center. You’ll need to pay for your tasty treats, but admission to the event is free.

Additionally, no app is needed this year. Simply pay the vendors directly at the booth.

West Seattle festivities

There will be free music to enjoy and art to check out and purchase at the Alki Art Fair all weekend long. Things get started at 2 p.m. this afternoon and there will be art, body products, jewelry, paintings and even more art that will be shown off. Get details by visiting its website.

That isn’t the only thing going on in West Seattle this weekend. Saturday is also the West Seattle Grand Parade. According to the event’s website, this has been going on since 1935 and will feature pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats and more.

The 35th annual United Indians of All Tribes Foundation Seafair Indian Days Powwow returns this weekend. Starting today and running through the weekend at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, there will be traditional Indian cooking, jewelry making and, according to the event’s website, a huge emphasis on dancing. All are welcome to attend.

Seafair-related events

There are a lot of other summer festivals going on this weekend related to Seafair, you can see lots of events on its website.

There is so much more going on this weekend, the Mariners are even back in town, but I am out of time. As always, don’t miss out on all the fun and if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

