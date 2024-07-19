Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Idaho inmate gets life sentence for escaping state custody at Boise hospital

Jul 18, 2024, 10:10 PM

FILE - In this photo made from body camera footage and released by the Twin Falls, Idaho, Police De...

FILE - In this photo made from body camera footage and released by the Twin Falls, Idaho, Police Department, Skylar Meade, right, is arrested in Twin Falls on Thursday, March 21, 2024. An Idaho inmate who slipped state custody at a Boise hospital after the corrections officers guarding him were violently attacked is expected to be sentenced for escape Friday morning. (Twin Falls Police Department via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Twin Falls Police Department via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate was sentenced Friday to life in prison for escaping state custody at a Boise hospital after the corrections officers guarding him were violently attacked.

Skylar Meade pleaded guilty to the escape and to sentencing enhancement for being a persistent violator and for causing bodily injury during the crime earlier this year. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin also sentenced him to another five years for possession of a controlled substance and having contraband in a prison.

Meade must serve 35 years for those charges before he can be considered for parole.

The case began in the early morning hours of March 20 after the Idaho Department of Correction brought Meade to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. As correctional officers prepared to take Meade back to the prison around 2 a.m., an accomplice outside the hospital began shooting, prosecutors say.

Nicholas Umphenour shot two of the correctional officers, prosecutors say.

A third officer was shot and injured when a fellow police officer mistook him for the shooter and opened fire. All three of the officers survived their injuries.

Meade and Umphenour fled the scene, investigators said, first driving several hours to north-central Idaho before heading back to the southern half of the state, where they were arrested roughly 36 hours after the hospital attack.

Police described both men as white supremacist gang members who had been incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, at times housed in the same unit.

At the time of the escape, Meade, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase. Umphenour was released in January after serving time on charges of grand theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Umphenour is charged with three counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, using a firearm during a crime and aiding and abetting escape, all felonies. He stood silent when asked to enter a plea to those charges in May and the judge subsequently entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges in October.

Both men also were indicted in June in Nez Perce County on murder charges in connection with the death of 83-year-old James Mauney of Juliaetta, Idaho. The Idaho State Police said Mauney’s remains were found near Leland, Idaho. State police are still investigating the death of another man in the area that they say may be connected to the case.

Neither Meade’s nor Umphenour’s defense attorneys immediately responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

___

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appears at a hearing, Dec. 22, 2022, in Atl...

Associated Press

New judge sets ground rules for long-running gang and racketeering case against rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA (AP) — The new judge presiding over the racketeering and gang prosecution of rapper Young Thug and several other defendants said Friday she plans to move forward expeditiously with the trial, which has already dragged on for more than a year. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker held a hearing with prosecutors […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland announces civil lawsuit in case involving demands of sex for rent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general filed a civil lawsuit on Friday against an Eastern Shore landlord and his company, alleging a pattern of gender-based housing discrimination involving sexual harassment and demands to exchange sex for rent. The lawsuit, which was filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court, is the first case to be brought […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Detroit’s giant slide is back. There will probably be fewer bruises this time

DETROIT (AP) — A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday, and no one lost a tooth — yet. The slide at Belle Isle state park made headlines, landed on late night TV and even inspired a song after viral videos in 2022 showed riders flying and bouncing down the bumpy ramp. Two years later, the […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - A copy of the Ten Commandments is posted along with other historical documents in a hallway ...

Associated Press

Ten Commandments won’t go in Louisiana classrooms until at least November as lawsuit plays out

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will delay implementing a requirement that the Ten Commandments be placed in all of the state’s public school classrooms until at least November, according to an agreement approved by a federal judge Friday. A lawsuit was filed in June by parents of Louisiana public school children with various religious […]

51 minutes ago

This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing mem...

Associated Press

Marine accused of flashing a Nazi salute during the Capitol riot gets almost 5 years in prison

A Marine who stormed the U.S. Capitol and apparently flashed a Nazi salute in front of the building was sentenced on Friday to nearly five years in prison. Tyler Bradley Dykes, of South Carolina, was an active-duty Marine when he grabbed a police riot shield from the hands of two police officers and used it […]

1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance arrives with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance at ...

Associated Press

What Usha Vance’s rise to prominence means to other South Asian and Hindu Americans

Usha Chilukuri Vance, entered the spotlight this week as the wife of JD Vance, former President Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Her rise comes at a time when, across the aisle, there’s another prominent figure of South Asian descent: Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation’s first woman and person of color in […]

1 hour ago

Idaho inmate gets life sentence for escaping state custody at Boise hospital