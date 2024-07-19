Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee will remove HIV-positive people convicted of sex work from violent sex offender list

Jul 19, 2024, 12:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HIV-positive people who were convicted in Tennessee of sex work under a decades-old aggravated prostitution law will no longer be required to face a lifetime registration as a “violent sex offender” under a lawsuit settlement finalized this week.

Last year, LGBTQ+ and civil rights advocates filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Volunteer State’s aggravated prostitution statute, arguing that the law was enacted in response to the AIDS scare and discriminated against HIV-positive people.

That challenge was settled this week, with Gov. Bill Lee and others signing off on the agreement.

Critics have long pointed out that Tennessee was the only state in the United States that imposed a lifetime registration as a “violent sex offender” upon conviction of engaging in sex work while living with HIV, regardless of whether or not the person knew they could transmit the disease.

The Tennessee Legislature first enacted its aggravated prostitution statute in 1991 — as the AIDS epidemic provoked panic and misinformation over prevention was prevalent. The law was later reclassified in 2010 as a “violent sexual offense,” requiring those convicted to face lifetime sex offender registration.

According to the settlement, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has agreed to begin the process of alerting people that they can be removed from the sex offender list who were on it due convictions for aggravated prostitution.

However, attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case vowed that the legal challenge was not over.

“This settlement is one step towards remedying those harms by addressing the sex offender registration,” said attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Transgender Law Center in a statement. “However, as aggravated prostitution remains a felony, our legal team will continue to fight to overturn this statute and ensure that no one in Tennessee is criminalized based on their health status.”

The four plaintiffs in the complaint, all named Jane Doe, were all convicted of aggravated prostitution in Tennessee at least once and have since faced challenges from having to register as violent sex offenders. One plaintiff reported being harassed after her neighbor discovered her HIV status on the registry list. Another plaintiff struggled for years to find housing that complies with Tennessee’s sex offender registry requirements.

According to the initial lawsuit, 83 people were registered for aggravated prostitution in Tennessee. The majority of those convictions took place in Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis.

The Tennessee Legislature tweaked the law earlier this year, notably by allowing those who were victims of human trafficking to get their records expunged if convicted of aggravated prostitution.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a separate lawsuit suing the state over its aggravated prostitution law earlier this year, specifically naming Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy in its challenge. The parties have since settled, with the district attorney agreeing not to prosecute individuals under the aggravated prostitution law that carries the automatic designation as a lifetime violent sex offender. Those convicted under the law would also be eligible to get their convictions vacated.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise contributed from Nashville.

National News

Associated Press

California judge halts hearing in fight between state agricultural giant and farmworkers’ union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has temporarily blocked a hearing from taking place in a dispute between one of the state’s most influential agricultural companies and the country’s biggest farmworkers’ union. Kern County Superior Court Judge Bernard C. Barmann Jr. issued a preliminary injunction late Thursday halting the hearing and a push by […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

A man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized. The 72-year-old man was alone when the adult female charged him Thursday. He killed the bear with a handgun, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks statement Friday. […]

13 minutes ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press after a bilateral meeting with Panamanian For...

Associated Press

Blinken points to wider pledges to support Ukraine in case US backs away under Trump

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ukraine is on its way to being able to “stand on its own feet” militarily, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday, noting that more than 20 other countries have pledged to maintain their own military and financial aid to the country even if the U.S. were to withdraw its support […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appears at a hearing, Dec. 22, 2022, in Atl...

Associated Press

New judge sets ground rules for long-running gang and racketeering case against rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA (AP) — The new judge presiding over the racketeering and gang prosecution of rapper Young Thug and several other defendants said Friday she plans to move forward expeditiously with the trial, which has already dragged on for more than a year. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker held a hearing with prosecutors […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland announces civil lawsuit in case involving demands of sex for rent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general filed a civil lawsuit on Friday against an Eastern Shore landlord and his company, alleging a pattern of gender-based housing discrimination involving sexual harassment and demands to exchange sex for rent. The lawsuit, which was filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court, is the first case to be brought […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Detroit’s giant slide is back. There will probably be fewer bruises this time

DETROIT (AP) — A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday, and no one lost a tooth — yet. The slide at Belle Isle state park made headlines, landed on late night TV and even inspired a song after viral videos in 2022 showed riders flying and bouncing down the bumpy ramp. Two years later, the […]

39 minutes ago

Tennessee will remove HIV-positive people convicted of sex work from violent sex offender list