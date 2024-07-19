Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot

Jul 19, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar will have to spend another 11 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly resentenced Adel Daoud to 27 years in prison on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman originally sentenced Daoud to 16 years in prison in 2019 but a federal appellate court threw that sentence out in 2020, saying the punishment wasn’t tough enough, and ordered him resentenced.

Daoud, of suburban Hilldale, was arrested in an FBI sting in September 2012 after pushing a button on a remote he believed would set off a car bomb outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.

Daoud said he wanted to kill at least 100 people, according to government court filings. He was 18 years old at the time.

Daoud entered an Alford plea, a legal maneuver in which a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him if he were to go to trial. He also entered Alford pleas to charges that he solicited the killing of an FBI agent who participated in the sting and that he attacked a person with whom he was incarcerated with a shank fashioned from a toothbrush after the person drew a picture of the prophet Muhammad.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Daoud represented himself at the resentencing on Friday but online court records indicate attorney Quinn Michaelis is representing him. Michaelis didn’t immediately respond to an email early Friday evening from The Associated Press seeking comment on the resentencing.

The AP called Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the Chicago Tribune reported Daoud is being held, in an attempt to reach him and offer him an opportunity to comment, but the phone there rang unanswered.

National News

