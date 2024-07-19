Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge turns down ex-Rep. George Santos’ request to nix some charges ahead of fraud trial

Jul 19, 2024, 4:57 PM

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Repres...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Representatives, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos on Friday lost a bid to get rid of part of the criminal case against him as he heads toward trial on charges that include defrauding campaign donors.

U.S. District Joanna Seybert turned down Santos’ request to dismiss charges of aggravated identity theft and theft of public money — in all, three of the 23 charges against the New York Republican.

Prosecutors and Santos’ lawyers declined to comment.

Prosecutors have accused Santos of a range of crimes — among them lying to Congress about his wealth, collecting unemployment benefits while actually working, and using campaign contributions to pay for such personal expenses as designer clothing. He pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment in October.

The aggravated identity theft charges pertain to allegations that Santos used campaign donors’ credit card information to make repeated contributions they hadn’t authorized. Prosecutors say he also tried to hide the true source of the money — and evade campaign contribution limits — by listing the donations as coming from some of his relatives and associates, without their assent.

Santos’ lawyers argued in court filings that the aggravated identity theft charges were invalid because, in the defense’s view, the allegations amounted only to overcharging credit card accounts that had been willingly provided to him.

Prosecutors disputed that argument. They said in filings that Santos hadn’t just “used” the credit card information but “abused it, with specific intent to defraud” in order to make his campaign coffers look fuller.

The theft of public funds charge relates to the alleged unemployment fraud.

Santos’ lawyers said the charge improperly combined multiple alleged criminal schemes and transactions. Courts have said in other cases that such combination isn’t allowed for various reasons, including the possibility that jurors could convict on the charge while believing a defendant guilty of only part of it.

Prosecutors in Santos’ case said the theft of public funds charge against him alleges “a single continuing scheme.”

The former Congress member is slated to go on trial in September in Central Islip, on New York’s Long Island.

In April, he dropped his longshot bid to return to Congress as an independent in New York’s 1st Congressional District, on Long Island.

National News

Associated Press

A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot

CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar will have to spend another 11 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly resentenced Adel Daoud to 27 years in prison on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman originally sentenced Daoud to 16 years in […]

36 minutes ago

FILE Opponents to an immigration proposal gather inside the Arizona State Capitol, Tuesday, June 4,...

Associated Press

Legal fight continues with appeals over proposed immigration initiative for Arizona Nov. 5 ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The fight to keep a proposed border initiative off Arizona’s Nov. 5 ballot is not over yet. Immigrant advocates kept the issue alive this week by filing notice to the state Supreme Court that they will appeal the judge’s ruling. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on July 12 rejected an effort […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit filed over Alabama law that blocks more people with felony convictions from voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A voting rights group says a new Alabama law that expanded the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote is “out of step” with what is happening in most of the nation on voting rights for formerly incarcerated people. The Campaign Legal Center filed the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - American Airlines planes wait at gates at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday, J...

Associated Press

American Airlines has a contract deal with flight attendants, and President Biden is happy about it

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and the union representing its flight attendants said Friday they have reached agreement on a new contract that includes pay raises, and President Joe Biden said the deal avoids a strike that would have hurt the U.S. economy and consumers. Terms of the proposal were not disclosed. The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the ...

Associated Press

US says Iran moving forward on a key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made strides in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national […]

2 hours ago

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, photo, former New York Giants' Lawrence Taylor looks on during a 25 ...

Associated Press

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender registry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry, according to court records. The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. […]

2 hours ago

Judge turns down ex-Rep. George Santos’ request to nix some charges ahead of fraud trial