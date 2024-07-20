GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Reports of a 10-foot alligator have turned out to be an “incredibly docile and friendly” pet tegu by the name of Tazz.

Friday night, Snohomish County Deputies were called to an area just outside Granite Falls where a supposed alligator was spotted. Deputies were able to get eyes on the animal to confirm it was alive and moving and called the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, but told us they were not able to get in touch.

Deputies said they were monitoring the situation but were not trying to capture the animal since there weren’t any houses or humans nearby.

The following morning, KIRO 7 spoke with Tazz’s owner, Avery Coleman. He said the lizard had escaped from his home, and was in fact an incredibly docile and friendly pet tegu. Coleman was worried that someone might hurt Tazz, especially if they thought he was an alligator.

Granite Falls Police Department then added an update, saying, “Based on information gathered last night, and the proximity of the reptile’s owner, this most likely is an Argentine white Tegu named ‘Tazz’. If you spot ‘Tazz’ please call 911 and we will advise the owner of the reptiles whereabouts.”

Granite Falls PD Chief Dalton thanked community members for reaching out, saying, “We responded to a complaint last night and were provided with certain information and it was only prudent to post for public safety reasons. We apologize if we upset some of our community members but as we say, ‘safety first.’”

Tegus, similar to monitor lizards, are legal and relatively common pets. While they are not considered aggressive toward people, they can be defensive if threatened. Anyone who spots Tazz is asked to call 911 so that Coleman can safely retrieve him.