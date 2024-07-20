Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man killed in hit-and-run on Interstate-5 in Seattle

Jul 20, 2024, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

I-5 pedestrian killed...

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning on Interstate-5. (Washington State Patrol)

(Washington State Patrol)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol is in the process of gathering further details about a traffic incident that left one man dead. The event happened early Saturday in Seattle on the southbound lane of Interstate-5.

The authorities are treating the case as a felony hit-and-run and are actively seeking to identify the vehicle involved.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Interstate 90 junction at approximately 4 a.m. No arrests have been made.

South Lake Union apartment fire contained:  2 may be injured

Initial reports indicated that a man was seen darting across the roadway, which was followed by the news of him being hit. Despite the immediate medical attention provided by the Seattle Fire Department, the man died of his injuries at the location of the accident.

An eyewitness driving past the site around 4:45 a.m. recounted to KIRO 7 the disarray left by the collision, noting the closure of the right lane and the presence of numerous state troopers and emergency vehicles.

‘Unsettling’: North Seattle shooting wounds 1; neighbors are fed up

The scene remained active even two hours after the incident. The Washington State Patrol has disclosed that the vehicle involved did not stay at the site post-collision.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Tegu Tazz...

KATY WADE, KIRO 7 NEWS

Granite Falls alligator turns out to be escaped pet tegu named ‘Tazz’

Reports of a 10-foot alligator have turned out to be an “incredibly docile and friendly” pet tegu by the name of Tazz.

31 minutes ago

Apartment fire in Sotuh Lake Union. (via KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

South Lake Union apartment fire contained, 2 may be injured

An apartment fire in South Lake Union has been contained, but two people may have been injured.. The fire was in the 320 block of 7th Ave N but units remain in the area. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area. Firefighters are on scene at a reported fire in an apartment building in […]

2 hours ago

CrowdStrike...

MATT O'BRIEN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

How a faulty CrowdStrike update crashed computers around the world

All it took was one faulty CrowdStrike software update to cause global disruptions that grounded flights, and other services.

3 hours ago

Image: A dog was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Colman Dock in Seattle without ...

Steve Coogan

Lost dog found alone on Seattle ferry dock heads to a new home

A lost dog found without its owner on a ferry dock in Seattle last month, later identified as Tripp, has found a new home.

6 hours ago

Image: The Tacoma Police Department released images of a shooting in the parking lot of at the Taco...

Steve Coogan

Gunman nearly hits Tacoma schools security officer during daytime shooting

Police in Tacoma are probing a shooting where a bullet nearly hit hitting a security officer working at the Tacoma Public Schools building.

7 hours ago

North Seattle shooting...

Luke Duecy

‘Unsettling’: North Seattle shooting wounds 1; neighbors are fed up

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Seattle. According to police, one man was shot near N. 90th Street and Nesbit Ave N.

20 hours ago

Man killed in hit-and-run on Interstate-5 in Seattle