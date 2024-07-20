The Washington State Patrol is in the process of gathering further details about a traffic incident that left one man dead. The event happened early Saturday in Seattle on the southbound lane of Interstate-5.

The authorities are treating the case as a felony hit-and-run and are actively seeking to identify the vehicle involved.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Interstate 90 junction at approximately 4 a.m. No arrests have been made.

Initial reports indicated that a man was seen darting across the roadway, which was followed by the news of him being hit. Despite the immediate medical attention provided by the Seattle Fire Department, the man died of his injuries at the location of the accident.

An eyewitness driving past the site around 4:45 a.m. recounted to KIRO 7 the disarray left by the collision, noting the closure of the right lane and the presence of numerous state troopers and emergency vehicles.

The scene remained active even two hours after the incident. The Washington State Patrol has disclosed that the vehicle involved did not stay at the site post-collision.

Contributing: KIRO 7

