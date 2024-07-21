Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman stabbed inside Miami International Airport, forcing evacuation

Jul 21, 2024, 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A man stabbed a woman at Miami International Airport Saturday night, setting off fears that an active shooter was in the terminal, and hundreds of other travelers were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

The woman was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. in Terminal J on the fourth floor, outside the secure area. Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the man also tried to throw the woman over a railing, but she was able to get away. Officers recovered the weapon as they arrested the man without incident, he said.

Rodriguez called it an “unprovoked altercation,” but police have not said if the two knew each other. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with several knife wounds, police said.

Rodriguez said the arrival of responding officers confused some travelers, who thought there was an active shooter. Officers were able to determine there was no shooting, police said.

The attack happened outside the airport’s secure area, but an airport spokesperson said that as a precaution all passengers in Terminals J and H were evacuated and later re-screened by security, The Miami Herald reported.

National News

Danielle Tuttle tries the door to a department of motor vehicles location to find it locked and the...

Associated Press

Small businesses grapple with global tech outages created by CrowdStrike

NEW YORK (AP) — An owner of a consumer insights research firm couldn’t pay her employees, make Friday’s deadline to sign a contract for a new business or send key research to a key client. A psychiatrist, who runs a virtual mental health practice in Maryland, saw his business hobbled as some of his virtual […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls. Melanie Georger, 26, was the only person on board when the single-engine Cessna crashed Saturday, the Niagara Country Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Georger, […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 Dallas firefighters injured as engine crashes off bridge, lands on railway below

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas Fire-Rescue engine crashed off an expressway bridge on Sunday and landed on a railway track below, injuring four firefighters, officials said. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the I-345 Expressway, Dallas Fire-Rescue Capt. Robert Borse said. He said it was not immediately known Sunday what caused the accident […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: 3 killed, 6 wounded in ‘exchange of gunfire’ during gathering in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men were killed and at least six other people wounded in an early morning shootout at a gathering in west Philadelphia, authorities said. Police said more than 100 people were present in the Carroll Park neighborhood when gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said their preliminary information indicated […]

3 hours ago

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., takes a moment to talk with reporters as he arrives at the Democratic Se...

Associated Press

Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent of West Virginia, urges Biden to withdraw from race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency. “I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” the West Virginia […]

4 hours ago

Members of the U.S. Secret Service look on as Republican presidential candidate former President Do...

Associated Press

The Secret Service acknowledges denying some past requests by Trump’s campaign for tighter security

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Secret Service now acknowledges it denied some requests by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign for increased security at his events in the years before the assassination attempt on him at a recent rally. In the immediate aftermath of the July 13 attack, the law enforcement agency had denied […]

4 hours ago

Woman stabbed inside Miami International Airport, forcing evacuation