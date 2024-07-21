Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man sentenced in prison break and fatal brawl among soccer fans outside cheesesteak shop

Jul 21, 2024, 10:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man convicted of helping two other men escape prison while he was in custody over a fatal brawl among soccer fans outside a famed Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant has been sentenced in both cases.

Court documents indicate that Jose Flores-Huerta, 36, was sentenced in the escape case Thursday to 11½ months to 23 months plus probation.

Flores-Huerta was convicted of helping Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, who cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center in May 2023.

Hurst and Grant were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Both were recaptured days later; Hurst was being held in four homicides and other crimes, authorities said.

Flores-Huerta and Omar Arce, 35, also pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in a fatal beating outside Pat’s King of Steaks in September 2021, as soccer fans brawled following a match. A 28-year-old New York accountant, Isidro Cortes, was killed and his father and another man were hospitalized.

Authorities said neither defendant was considered among the main aggressors. Assistant District Attorney Ed Jaramillo said two other men seen on surveillance videos using trash can lids and beating victims struggling to stand up have never been caught, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Both defendants were sentenced to 11½ months to 23 months plus five years’ probation for their roles in the brawl and eligible for immediate release on parole. Arce’s attorney, James Funt, said in court that his client will likely be deported to Mexico, the Inquirer reported.

Both defendants expressed remorse as they spoke briefly through an interpreter. Common Pleas Court Judge J. Scott O’Keefe told relatives of the victim that he’s “terribly sorry” for their loss, which he said was over something “incredibly stupid,” the newspaper reported.

National News

Associated Press

Woman stabbed inside Miami International Airport, forcing evacuation

MIAMI (AP) — A man stabbed a woman at Miami International Airport Saturday night, setting off fears that an active shooter was in the terminal, and hundreds of other travelers were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. The woman was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. in Terminal J on the fourth floor, outside the secure area. […]

52 minutes ago

Danielle Tuttle tries the door to a department of motor vehicles location to find it locked and the...

Associated Press

Small businesses grapple with global tech outages created by CrowdStrike

NEW YORK (AP) — An owner of a consumer insights research firm couldn’t pay her employees, make Friday’s deadline to sign a contract for a new business or send key research to a key client. A psychiatrist, who runs a virtual mental health practice in Maryland, saw his business hobbled as some of his virtual […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls. Melanie Georger, 26, was the only person on board when the single-engine Cessna crashed Saturday, the Niagara Country Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Georger, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

4 Dallas firefighters injured as engine crashes off bridge, lands on railway below

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas Fire-Rescue engine crashed off an expressway bridge on Sunday and landed on a railway track below, injuring four firefighters, officials said. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the I-345 Expressway, Dallas Fire-Rescue Capt. Robert Borse said. He said it was not immediately known Sunday what caused the accident […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: 3 killed, 6 wounded in ‘exchange of gunfire’ during gathering in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men were killed and at least six other people wounded in an early morning shootout at a gathering in west Philadelphia, authorities said. Police said more than 100 people were present in the Carroll Park neighborhood when gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said their preliminary information indicated […]

3 hours ago

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., takes a moment to talk with reporters as he arrives at the Democratic Se...

Associated Press

Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent of West Virginia, urges Biden to withdraw from race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency. “I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” the West Virginia […]

4 hours ago

Man sentenced in prison break and fatal brawl among soccer fans outside cheesesteak shop