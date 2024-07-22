Close
Alaska police and US Coast Guard searching for missing plane with 3 people onboard

Jul 21, 2024, 9:23 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Alaska authorities are conducting a search for a missing airplane with three people onboard.

Alaska State Troopers received a report from the U.S. Coast Guard of a missing plane shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The single-propeller, 1948 Beach Craft Bonanza was flying near Mount Crillon in Southeast Alaska with a pilot and two passengers.

The plane did not arrive on schedule in Yakutat, about 275 miles (442 kilometers) northwest of Juneau.

The ongoing search involves state troopers, the Coast Guard and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the statement said.

