Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Baltimore man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl

Jul 22, 2024, 8:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man was arrested Sunday in the recent shooting of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead on the first floor of an east Baltimore rowhome.

The shooting occurred Friday night. Police said they quickly identified Omar Passmore, 28, as a suspect. Passmore had a child with the victim’s mother, according to charging documents.

Police believe he was the only person inside the house with the victim, 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley, when she was killed.

The charging documents don’t include any information about a possible motive, saying only that Passmore shot the victim “for unknown reasons.”

Police interviewed several witnesses and created a timeline of events. They said Breaunna was home alone when Passmore entered the house and loud yelling could be heard.

Passmore was later seen sitting on the home’s front steps before fleeing the area on foot.

“This young lady had a whole life ahead of her, but a coward took her life,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a news conference Friday night. “It’s a kid. That’s all that matters. You’re talking about a 12-year-old girl.”

Officials released few details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but Police Commissioner Richard Worley said it was targeted.

“I can tell you it wasn’t accidental. It was not accidental. It was done on purpose,” he said.

Two days after the Friday night shooting, a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in west Baltimore. The victim was later identified as Jasper Davis and police released photos Monday morning of a suspect in that case.

Gun violence in Baltimore has overall been trending downward since last year, resulting in significant decreases in homicides and nonfatal shootings. In 2023, the city recorded less than 300 homicides for the first time in nearly a decade. That positive trend continued throughout the first half of 2024, though the past several weeks have seen an uptick in violence.

National News

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, steps off a U.S. Air F...

Associated Press

US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations traveled to Haiti on Monday to meet leaders of the new transitional government and the Kenyan police who are the vanguard of a U.N.-backed force meant to help the country’s national police curb widespread gang violence. A senior U.S. administration official said Ambassador Linda […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at federal court, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden has dr...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images featured in streaming series

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox News of illegally publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. An attorney for the president’s son filed a voluntary dismissal notice on Sunday in federal court in New York City, three weeks after the lawsuit was filed. It wasn’t […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nashville-area GOP House race and Senate primaries top Tennessee’s primary ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A first-term Tennessee congressman backed by former President Donald Trump will face a Republican challenger who calls the lawmaker ineffective, a contest that is among the top races in the state’s August primary election. The primary will also cement who will be the Democratic contender in the fall matchup for the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

One teen is killed and eight others are wounded in shooting at Milwaukee park party, police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and eight other teenagers were wounded early Monday in a shooting at a Milwaukee park where dozens of young people had gathered for a party, police said. Officers and first responders found the girl dead and eight other shooting victims at Dineen Park on the city’s west […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Secret Service director says Trump assassination attempt was biggest agency ‘failure’ in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service says the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was the agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades. Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers Monday during a congressional hearing: “On July 13, we failed.” Cheatle says she takes full responsibility for the agency’s missteps related to the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US investigating some Jeep and Ram vehicles after getting complaints of abrupt engine stalling

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickup trucks and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake. The probe announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 150,000 vehicles made by Stellantis from the 2022 model year. All have […]

2 hours ago

Baltimore man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl