Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

Jul 22, 2024, 9:13 AM

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a nation...

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, announced Monday, July 22, 2024 that it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail as they await trial. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, said Monday it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail.

Last month, the Bail Project said it would no longer be able to help people post bond in Georgia because of a new Republican-backed law limiting people and organizations from posting more than three cash bonds in a year unless they meet extensive requirements to become bail bond companies.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and others sued, calling it a “cruel” law that “makes it illegal for people to exercise their First Amendment rights to help those who are detained solely because they are poor.”

U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert on July 12 granted a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs, ruling that the three-bond limit is essentially arbitrary.

“Posting bail for others as an act of faith and an expression of the need for reform has an important history in this country,” Calvert said.

The Bail Project now says it is resuming operations in Atlanta.

“Our support of 31,000 people nationwide – including 1,600 in Atlanta – who returned to 91% of their court dates provides compelling evidence that cash bail is unnecessary, and that investment in better pretrial infrastructure and supportive services offers better solutions,” the organization said in a statement. “We’re grateful for this ruling and hope that it becomes permanent.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is appealing. It has argued that the law does not violate the plaintiffs’ right of free speech and association because it only regulates non-expressive conduct. The state says the challengers can still criticize Georgia’s cash bail system and paying bail does not inherently convey any message.

Supporters of the measure have argued that well-meaning organizations should have no issue following the same rules as bail bond companies. Those include passing background checks, paying fees, holding a business license, securing the local sheriff’s approval and establishing a cash escrow account or other form of collateral.

The measure comes amid conservative efforts to restrict community bail funds, which were used to post bond for people involved in 2020 protests against racial injustice and, more recently, to free those jailed while protesting a new public safety training center being built near Atlanta.

National News

Associated Press

Largest trial court in the US closes after ransomware attack, California officials say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest trial court in the country was closed Monday after a ransomware attack shut down its computer system late last week, officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said. The court disabled its computer network upon discovery of the cybersecurity attack early Friday, and the system remained down […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cleveland-Cliffs will make electrical transformers at shuttered West Virginia tin plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs announced Monday it will produce electrical transformers in a $150 million investment at a West Virginia facility that closed earlier this year. The company hopes to reopen the Weirton facility in early 2026 and “address the critical shortage of distribution transformers that is stifling economic growth across the United States,” […]

17 minutes ago

Charlie Woods drives off the 18th tee during the first round of stroke play of the U.S. Junior Amat...

Associated Press

Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. Woods birdied both of the par 5s on the Oakland Hills North Course and struggled on the par 3s and 4s, carding five double bogeys and four bogeys. […]

18 minutes ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Mo...

Steve Coogan

Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims many of the delegates she needs for the nomination

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who initially had been one of the notable holdouts, endorsed Kamala Harris Monday.

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

No one hurt when CSX locomotive derails and strikes residential garage in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A locomotive derailed and struck a residential garage Monday in Niagara Falls, according to CSX. No one was injured. The impact caused a loss of diesel fuel, which was contained and did not impact any waterways, the railway said in an emailed statement. Photos from the scene show the blue […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - A voting center is pictured during early voting in the states' presidential primary election...

Associated Press

GOP threatened to sue over November ballot if Biden dropped out. Experts call that ‘ridiculous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden’s long-speculated withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, allies of former President Donald Trump floated the possibility of suing to block Democrats from having anyone other than Biden on the ballot in November. But election administration and legal experts said the timing of Biden’s exit on Sunday makes […]

1 hour ago

National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary