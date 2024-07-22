Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call

Jul 22, 2024, 9:21 AM

This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield,...

This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield, Ill. Prosecutors have charged Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson with murdering Massey while responding to an emergency call at her home July 6, 2024, saying in court records that he shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home. (Courtesy Ben Crump Law via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy Ben Crump Law via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face.

The Illinois State Police announced that Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser will release body-worn camera clips of the July 6 incident that left 36-year-old Sonya Massey dead and prompted first-degree murder charges against former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Ben Crump, the noted civil rights attorney who is representing Massey’s family, told the crowd at her funeral in Springfield on Friday that the video would reveal a crime as startling as the 1955 lynching of Chicago teenager Emmitt Till in Mississippi, the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald and the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd.

“It is going to shock the conscience of America. It is that senseless, that unnecessary, that unjustifiable, that unconstitutional,” Crump said. “This sheriff’s deputy was twice as large as Sonya. Why would you have to use a gun to shoot her in the head?”

Crump, who plans a news conference with family members following the video release, is on his second sojourn in Springfield, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. He has also represented relatives of Earl Moore, a Springfield man who died after he was strapped face-down on a stretcher in December 2022. Two emergency medical professionals face murder charges in that case.

Authorities said Massey, who is Black, called 911 in the early morning hours to report a suspected prowler. Grayson entered the house with another deputy, noticed a pot on the stove and gave Massey permission to move it. When she put it on a counter, Grayson allegedly pulled his 9mm pistol and threatened to shoot her. She reportedly apologized and ducked for cover, but Grayson approached and shot her, prosecutors said.

Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. A telephone message was left for Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz.

Massey’s death prompted subsequent protests demanding justice in the case. Echoing that call at her funeral, Massey’s father, James Wilburn, said he’s encouraged by the speed with which the Illinois State Police, which investigated the incident, and Milhiser acted.

“In 10 days, they convened a grand jury. They completed their investigation. They arrested, they got him fired,” Wilburn said. “That’s unheard of.”

National News

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a nation...

Associated Press

National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

ATLANTA (AP) — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, said Monday it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail. Last month, the Bail Project said it would no longer be able […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend, authorities said. A large crowd gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse in Indianola early Sunday, and officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

A truck driver in Ohio has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. The crash on Interstate 70 last November killed three students on the bus and a teacher and two chaperones who were in […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Baltimore man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man was arrested Sunday in the recent shooting of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead on the first floor of an east Baltimore rowhome. The shooting occurred Friday night. Police said they quickly identified Omar Passmore, 28, as a suspect. Passmore had a child with the victim’s mother, according […]

59 minutes ago

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, steps off a U.S. Air F...

Associated Press

US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations traveled to Haiti on Monday to meet leaders of the new transitional government and the Kenyan police who are the vanguard of a U.N.-backed force meant to help the country’s national police curb widespread gang violence. A senior U.S. administration official said Ambassador Linda […]

2 hours ago

Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call