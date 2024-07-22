Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in campaign

Jul 22, 2024, 9:51 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, J...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Black voters expressed a mix of hope and worry Monday over Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race and the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee.

A key Democratic constituency, Black voters helped power Biden to victory in the 2020 primaries and ultimately to the White House, and they were among his most steadfast supporters, even as calls for him to quit grew. But as much pride as some Black Americans feel about the possibility of Harris, who is of Black and Indian descent, becoming president, the upending of the race has some voters feeling scared.

“I felt like we were doomed,” said Brianna Smith, a 24-year-old school counselor from Decatur, Georgia, recounting her reaction to Biden’s announcement. “I don’t see America actually accepting the fact that a Black woman is running for president.”

Biden’s support of Harris and the immediate coalescing of other party leaders around her makes her the prohibitive favorite to replace him at the top of the presidential ticket. But in interviews in Atlanta, where voters helped flip Georgia for Democrats four years ago, some Black voters were nervous.

“People really don’t like women, especially Black women,” said Mary Jameson, 46. “If a white woman can’t win, how can a Black woman win?”

Carrington Jackson, a 23-year-old chiropractic student from Marietta, Georgia, said she immediately felt fearful when Biden dropped out. Though she believes Harris is a great candidate, she worries about her facing not only the popularity of the GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, but the prejudices of the American public.

“With me being a Black woman, I understand that she’s at the intersection of sexism and racism,” Jackson said. “I think now that’s going to be a whole other battle, as well as competing against Donald Trump’s supporters.”

An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll fielded prior to Biden’s announcement Sunday found about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris would do well as president. More broadly, among all adults, the poll showed skepticism of Harris, with only 3 in 10 Americans saying she would do well as president.

But Blacks were more likely to see Harris in a positive light.

Many Democrats followed Biden’s lead in expressing their support for Harris. The Congressional Black Caucus said it “fully backs” the vice president.

And some Black voters, dismayed by what they saw as Biden’s dwindling chance of winning in November, said they would support whoever could best compete with Trump.

“If they can express the policy of the Democratic Party better than Biden, then I will gladly take that person,” said Pierre Varlet, 30, an anti-money laundering specialist in Atlanta.

National News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press after a bilateral meeting with Panamanian For...

Associated Press

Heading to Asia, Blinken aims to shore up Indo-Pacific ties and stress US commitment to the region

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ignoring the political chaos surrounding President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Asia this week on a long-planned eight-day trip aimed at shoring up ties with Indo-Pacific allies and partners but with the priority of assuring them that the United States remains […]

3 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield,...

Associated Press

Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face. The Illinois State Police announced that Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser will […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a nation...

Associated Press

National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

ATLANTA (AP) — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, said Monday it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail. Last month, the Bail Project said it would no longer be able […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend, authorities said. A large crowd gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse in Indianola early Sunday, and officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

A truck driver in Ohio has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. The crash on Interstate 70 last November killed three students on the bus and a teacher and two chaperones who were in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to […]

2 hours ago

Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in campaign