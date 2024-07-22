Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for a new California city won’t be on the November ballot after all

Jul 22, 2024, 3:56 PM

FILE - Founder & CEO, for California Forever Jan Sramek talks to reporters after a news conference ...

FILE - Founder & CEO, for California Forever Jan Sramek talks to reporters after a news conference of a proposed new city in Solano County, in Rio Vista, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area on land now zoned for agriculture won't be on the Nov. 5 ballot after all, officials said Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Janie Har,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Janie Har,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area on land now zoned for agriculture won’t be on the Nov. 5 ballot after all, officials said Monday.

The California Forever campaign qualified for the ballot in June, but a Solano County report released last week raised questions about the project and concluded it “may not be financially feasible.”

With Solano County supervisors set to consider the report on Tuesday, organizers suddenly withdrew the measure and said they would try again in two years.

The report found the new city — described on the California Forever website as an “opportunity for a new community, good paying local jobs, solar farms, and open space” — was likely to cost the county billions of dollars and create substantial financial deficits, while slashing agricultural production and potentially threatening local water supplies, the Bay Area News Group reported.

California Forever said project organizers would spend the next two years working with the county on an environmental impact report and a development agreement.

Delaying the vote “also creates an opportunity to take a fresh look at the plan and incorporate input from more stakeholders,” said a joint statement Monday by the county and California Forever.

“We are who we are in Solano County because we do things differently here,” Mitch Mashburn, chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, said in the statement. “We take our time to make informed decisions that are best for the current generation and future generations. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and get all the information they need before voting on a General Plan change of this size.”

The measure would have asked voters to allow urban development on 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) of land between Travis Air Force Base and the Sacramento River Delta city of Rio Vista currently zoned for agriculture. The land-use change is necessary to build the homes, jobs and walkable downtown proposed by Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader who heads up California Forever.

Opposition to the effort includes conservation groups and some local and federal officials who say the plan is a speculative money grab rooted in secrecy. Sramek outraged locals by covertly purchasing more than $800 million in farmland and even suing farmers who refused to sell.

The Solano Land Trust, which protects open lands, said in June that such large-scale development “will have a detrimental impact on Solano County’s water resources, air quality, traffic, farmland, and natural environment.”

Sramek has said he hoped to have 50,000 residents in the new city within the next decade. The proposal included an initial $400 million to help residents buy homes in the community, as well as an initial guarantee of 15,000 local jobs paying a salary of at least $88,000 a year.

National News

Kimberly Cheatle, Director, U.S. Secret Service, testifies during a House Committee on Oversight an...

Associated Press

Conservatives use shooting at Trump rally to attack DEI efforts at Secret Service

As Congressional members on both sides of the aisle grilled U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Monday on how a gunman was able to fire shots at former President Donald Trump in an assassination attempt, several Republican lawmakers seized on gender and the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as among the reasons for the […]

19 minutes ago

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announces the Pentagon's new Arctic Strategy during a pr...

Associated Press

Pentagon Arctic report calls for more investment in sensors, equipment to keep up with Russia, China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department must invest more to upgrade sensors, communications and space-based technologies in the Arctic to keep pace with China and Russia who are increasingly operating there, including in joint military exercises, a new Pentagon strategy says. Saying that now is “a critical time” for the Arctic, Deputy Defense Secretary […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, participates in the Global Citizen NOW conf...

Associated Press

Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation, will step down by the end of 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — If there are rock stars in philanthropy, Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation, is one of them. And he’s about to exit the stage. Walker, 64, has been named one of Rolling Stone’s “25 People Shaping the Future” and Time’s “100 Most Influential People” as he led one of […]

1 hour ago

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Menendez has b...

Associated Press

Senate Ethics Committee starts review of Sen. Bob Menendez’s conduct following bribery conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Ethics Committee said Monday that its members had voted unanimously to review allegations that Sen. Bob Menendez violated Senate rules, building towards potential disciplinary actions against the New Jersey Democrat after he was convicted of bribery charges this month. The ethics panel could recommend that Menendez be censured or expelled, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Christopher Dunn, right, listens to his attorney Justin Bonus from New York City during the ...

Associated Press

Missouri judge overturns the murder conviction of a man imprisoned for more than 30 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge on Monday overturned the conviction of Christopher Dunn, who has spent more than 30 years in prison for a killing he has long contended he didn’t commit. The ruling is likely to free Dunn from prison, but it wasn’t immediately clear when that would happen. He has been […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A sign hangs on the Boston Children's Hospital, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A Massachusetts wo...

Associated Press

Woman gets probation for calling in hoax bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

A Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital as it faced a barrage of harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths. Catherine Leavy pleaded guilty last year in federal court to charges including making a false bomb threat. Authorities say […]

2 hours ago

Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for a new California city won’t be on the November ballot after all