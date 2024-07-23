Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

Jul 23, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's...

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's nuclear security agenda, Feb. 18, 2010, at Ft. McNair in Washington. Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, July 21, 2024, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.

National News

Dane County Boys and Girls Club President Michael Johnson, left, looks on as workers install a stat...

Associated Press

Wisconsin, in a first, to unveil a Black woman’s statue in its Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 1,000 people are expected at a gala event this weekend as Wisconsin finally honors a person of color with a statue at its state Capitol. Workers lowered the shrouded statue of Wisconsin Secretary of State Vel Phillips into position Tuesday, and then encased it in a crate ahead of Saturday’s […]

8 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Monday, July 22, 2024 at Andrews Air Force Base,...

Associated Press

Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden’s candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their party’s new presidential candidate. Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago. “Before it […]

42 minutes ago

Image: Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Menende...

Associated Press

US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is resigning following his corruption conviction

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts.

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fires threaten towns, close interstate in Pacific Northwest as heat wave continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest scrambled Tuesday to contain two fires that were threatening several small towns in Oregon, and a key stretch of interstate connecting Oregon and Idaho was shut down as flames advanced. Authorities ordered Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon shut down in both directions for about 130 miles […]

1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Radford...

Associated Press

Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being ‘childless,’ testing Trump’s new running mate

Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans’ presidential ticket. During Vance’s bid for the Senate from Ohio, he said in a Fox News […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rushed railcar inspections and ‘stagnated’ safety record reinforce concerns after fiery Ohio crash

Major freight railroads are rushing railcar inspections, reinforcing known safety concerns raised by unions for years, but at a House hearing Tuesday they’ll present new evidence from federal inspectors that railcar checks are routinely less than two minutes per car. The unions have sounded the alarm often in recent years as the major railroads all […]

1 hour ago

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid