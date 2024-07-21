Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom’s pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos

Jul 21, 2024, 12:30 PM

This photo, provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society, shows a Matschie's tree kangaroo joey th...

This photo, provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society, shows a Matschie's tree kangaroo joey that made its first appearance from its mother's pouch at New York's Bronx Zoo, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The joey, born at the end of December, is the second of its species born at the Bronx Zoo and to this female since 2021. (Wildlife Conservation Society/Terria Clay via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Wildlife Conservation Society/Terria Clay via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom’s furry white pouch.

The tiny Matschie’s tree kangaroo, or Dendrolagus matschiei, was born in December and is the second born to the same mother since 2022. It also was the third of its kind born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008.

The tree kangaroo species only gestate for about six weeks before they are born and immediately crawl into their marsupial moms’ pouches, the zoo said in a statement. It takes around seven months for the young to start peeking out of the pouch.

There are only around 2,500 tree kangaroos in the wild and 42 in captivity, the zoo said. In a statement Friday, a Bronx Zoo spokesperson said that the kangaroo’s birth was significant for the network of zoos that aims to preserve genetic diversity among endangered animals.

“It’s a small population and because of that births are not very common,” said Jessica Moody, curator of primates and small mammals at the Bronx Zoo. “So it’s a rare and exciting event,” adding that baby tree kangaroos are “possibly one of the cutest animals to have ever lived. They look like stuffed animals, it’s amazing.”

The tree kangaroos are native to the Huon Peninsula in Papua New Guinea, where they are threatened by human activities such as habitat destruction and hunting, the statement said. They live primarily in trees and are smaller than Australia’s better-known red kangaroo. An adult tree kangaroo weighs between 20 and 25 pounds (9–11 kilograms). The joeys are about the size of a human thumb when they are born, but grow to as long as 30 inches (76 centimeters).

Wildlife restoration programs often lean on zoos for genetic diversity. For example, wolves reintroduced to the wild are often given zoo-born pups to raise, reducing the risk of inbreeding while expanding wild populations.

National News

Associated Press

Cyber security startup Wiz reportedly rejects $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google

NEW YORK (AP) — Wiz has rejected a reported $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google parent Alphabet — as the cybersecurity startup pivots back to a previously-planned initial public offering, according to a company memo seen by CNBC and others. That ends the prospect of what would’ve been the most expensive acquisition in Google’s 25-year […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - People sit on Hollywood Beach, July 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. Florida’s population cross...

Associated Press

Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time due to residents moving from other states

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s population crossed the 23 million residents mark for the first time last year due to the influx of people moving from other states, according to state demographic estimates. As of April 1 of this year, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, according to estimates released earlier this month by the state Demographic […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Iowa law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ruled the state’s strict abortion law will take effect Monday, preventing most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law passed last year, but a judge had blocked it from being enforced. The Iowa Supreme Court reiterated in […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's...

Associated Press

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak […]

1 hour ago

Image: Kimberly Cheatle, then director of the U.S. Secret Service, testifies during a House Committ...

Associated Press

Secret Service director Cheatle steps down after assassination attempt against Trump at rally

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — One of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said. The Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb […]

2 hours ago

A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom’s pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos