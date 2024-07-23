Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia denies state funding to teach AP Black studies classes

Jul 23, 2024, 1:48 PM

FILE - Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlant...

FILE - Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. Woods, an elected Republican, is refusing to provide state funding for the new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is refusing to provide state funding for the new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, so some school districts have cancelled plans to teach the course to high schoolers.

Advocates complain that the decision by Georgia’s elected school superintendent will suppress teaching about Black history, just like officials did in Florida, Arkansas and some other places.

“The fact that AP African American studies was removed from our schools is alarming and an injustice to our students who eagerly anticipated taking this course,” state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Democrat from Lilburn, said in a statement. “Erasure of black history from our schools is not and never will be okay!”

The State Board of Education, appointed by the governor, must approve a class for it to be eligible for state funding, which helps pay for a teacher’s salary and class materials. Superintendent Richard Woods decided he won’t recommend approval of the class to the board, but didn’t say why.

“Superintendent Woods has opted not to recommend this course for state approval at this time,” Meghan Frick, a spokesperson for the state Department of Education, wrote in an emailed statement.

Local districts can still pay for the AP course out of their own funds, Frick said. The state isn’t denying credit toward high school graduation if they do. Frick also noted that Georgia funds a state-designed African American Studies course approved in 2020. That course doesn’t qualify for AP credit.

The AP course drew national scrutiny in 2023 when Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, preparing for his presidential run, said he would ban the course in his state because it pushed a political agenda.

In Arkansas, state officials have said the course will count for credit in the coming school year. They denied such credit last year, saying it wasn’t yet clear that the AP course would comply with a state law restricting how race can be taught. Six schools taught the pilot course anyway.

Some individual school districts around the country have also declined to offer the course.

As conservative criticism mounted, The College Board removed several topics from the exam, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life, and was criticized for bowing to political pressure.

A later set of changes includes more material on topics including the Tulsa Race Massacre; Black culture’s influence on film and sports; and discriminatory practices related to housing, known as redlining. This framework is being used as the course officially launches in the school year that’s about to begin.

The College Board, a nonprofit testing entity, offers AP courses across the academic spectrum, including in math, science, social studies, foreign languages and fine arts. The courses are optional and taught at a college level. Students who score well on a final exam can usually earn college credit.

There has been little public discussion in Georgia of the African American Studies course. But in 2022, Georgia lawmakers passed a ban on teaching divisive racial concepts in schools, prohibiting claims that the U.S. is “fundamentally or systematically racist,” or that any people are “inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” No one “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race,” says this measure, which was based on a now-repealed executive order from President Donald Trump that was hotly opposed by Democrats and liberal groups.

Sara Sympson, a spokesperson for the College Board, said 33 Georgia schools piloted the course in 2023-2024. Some of those schools assumed they would be offering the finalized version of the course this year.

Georgia’s refusal to approve the course came to light Monday when the state’s largest school district, Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta, issued a memo saying it was scrapping plans to teach the course at six high schools. Schedules for 240 students will have to change before classes begin on Aug. 5.

“We are committed to offering a comprehensive and inclusive education for each and every student,” Gwinnett County superintendent Calvin Watts said in a statement. “The 2023-24 AP African American Studies pilot was successful, and we are disappointed that students will neither have the opportunity to take, nor to receive credit for this innovative college-level course.”

In DeKalb County, another Atlanta suburb, rising senior Daniel Herrera was among the students pushing for the AP class to be offered at Dunwoody High School. He blamed the cancellation on a “conservatively dominated” Georgia Department of Education.

“I think it’s essential for students to remember everybody’s history equally,” Herrera said.

Angela Williams Pitkonen, who would have taught the class at Dunwoody, said 100 students had signed up, as many as typically sign up for AP World History.

“There’s no reason to not offer this class,” Pitkonen said. “This class is not a class that’s designed to make white students feel guilty; it’s not a class designed to make Black students feel ashamed.” Instead, she argued that it would teach understanding and empathy.

“I think the old guard may be uncomfortable with the level of empathy they are seeing in their children and their grandchildren,” Pitkonen said.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed.

National News

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick listens to arguments by attorneys during a hearing, Tue...

Associated Press

North Dakota judge will decide whether to throw out a challenge to the state’s abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Attorneys argued Tuesday over whether a North Dakota judge should toss a lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion ban, with the state saying the plaintiffs’ case rests on hypotheticals, and the plaintiffs saying key issues remain to be resolved at a scheduled trial. State District Judge Bruce Romanick said he will rule […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 22 The Washington Post on what Kamala Harris needs to do to win the election With President Biden’s exit from the race, Democrats are quickly coalescing around Vice President Harris. Too quickly, arguably: Both she and the country would be better served by a […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

A sentence change assures the man who killed ex-Saints star Smith gets credit for home incarceration

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 25-year prison sentence for Cardell Hayes, the man who killed former New Orleans Saints start Will Smith in 2016, was reduced to 22 years and two months on Tuesday by a Louisiana judge who sought to give Hayes credit for the time he spent confined to his home before his […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen attends the summer conference of the National As...

Associated Press

Montana Supreme Court allows signatures of inactive voters to count on ballot petitions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would allow the signatures of inactive voters to count on petitions seeking to qualify constitutional initiatives for the November ballot, including one to protect abortion rights. District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled last Tuesday that Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office wrongly changed election […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The three University of Alabama System campuses on Tuesday shuttered diversity, equity and inclusion offices— and opened new offices — to comply with a new Republican-backed law attempting to ban the programs on public college campuses in the state. The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, along with the University of Alabama […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. The Federal Tra...

Associated Press

FTC orders 8 companies to provide information on ‘surveillance pricing’ practices

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has ordered information from eight companies that the agency says offer products and services that use personal data to set prices based on a shopper’s individual characteristics. In a Tuesday announcement, the FTC said it was seeking to better understand the “opaque market” of “surveillance pricing” products […]

2 hours ago

Georgia denies state funding to teach AP Black studies classes