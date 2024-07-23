Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law

Jul 23, 2024, 3:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The three University of Alabama System campuses on Tuesday shuttered diversity, equity and inclusion offices— and opened new offices — to comply with a new Republican-backed law attempting to ban the programs on public college campuses in the state.

The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, along with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, issued statements announcing the closure of diversity, equity and inclusion offices of each campus and the creation of a new university division or office. Each university said the change was made to comply with the new state law.

The Alabama law is part of a wave of proposals from Republican lawmakers across the country taking aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs — also known as DEI — on college campuses.

The law, which takes effect Oct. 1, prohibits public universities, K-12 school systems and state agencies in Alabama from maintaining DEI offices. However, it’s unclear how much the law will impact the outreach and support functions previously performed by DEI offices.

The law defines DEI programs as classes, training, programs and events where attendance is based on a person’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin or sexual orientation. Each university said the new offices will focus on student success.

“Our mission has not wavered, and we remain committed to our institutional goals to welcome all, serve all and see all thrive and succeed,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement to the campus.

The University of Alabama’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will close and a new Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success, has opened. The new division will be led by Christine Taylor, the university vice president and associate provost who had previously led the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus.

Similar DEI offices at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville closed. The new UAB Office of Access and Engagement will led by Vice President for Access and Engagement Paulette Dilworth, who had led diversity, equity and inclusion offices at the university.

“This is a new office with a new, exciting function, focusing on what we can do to promote success for everyone in the UAB community,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said in a statement.

Similar battles over DEI offices and diversity training programs have taken place in other GOP-dominated states. Republicans say the programs deepen divisions promote a particular political viewpoint. But opponents say it is a rollback of hard-won advances and programs that welcome underrepresented student populations.

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that the University of Alabama system is closing its diversity, equity, and inclusion offices just weeks before students are expected to return to campus,” JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, the executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.

The organization said University of Alabama students had been among the most vocal opponents of the legislation.

Republican Sen. Will Barfoot, the sponsor of the legislation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the closures.

National News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. The Federal Tra...

Associated Press

FTC orders 8 companies to provide information on ‘surveillance pricing’ practices

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has ordered information from eight companies that the agency says offer products and services that use personal data to set prices based on a shopper’s individual characteristics. In a Tuesday announcement, the FTC said it was seeking to better understand the “opaque market” of “surveillance pricing” products […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Proposal to create a new political mapmaking system in Ohio qualifies for November ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to change Ohio’s troubled political mapmaking system has qualified for November’s statewide ballot, the state’s elections chief announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the bipartisan Citizens Not Politicians had submitted 535,005 valid signatures in 58 counties, well over the roughly 414,000 needed to appear on ballots […]

1 hour ago

Patrick Yoes, National President, Fraternal Order of Police, right, listens as Colonel Christopher ...

Associated Press

Officers left post to go look for Trump rally gunman before shooting, state police boss says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two local law enforcement officers stationed in the complex of buildings where a gunman opened fire at former President Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting, the head of Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday, raising questions about whether a key post was left unattended as the shooter […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police investigate death of Autumn Oxley, Virginia woman featured on ’16 and Pregnant’

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of Autumn Oxley, who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant” a decade ago and died over the weekend, police say. Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Sandston, about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of Richmond. Oxley, 27, […]

2 hours ago

A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire in ...

Associated Press

Earth’s temperature hit all-time record high on Sunday as warming planet marks keep falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday. Copernicus’ last year’s record obliterate the previous record of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 degrees Fahrenheit), which itself was only a […]

2 hours ago

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin ...

Associated Press

Surprise blast of rock, water and steam sends dozens running for safety in Yellowstone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running for safety in Yellowstone National Park. The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the […]

2 hours ago

Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law