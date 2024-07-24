Close
WORLD

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last hosted the Olympics 32 years ago

Jul 24, 2024, 3:34 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid on Wednesday.

The capital city of Utah was the only candidate since the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in the process that was fast-tracked for 2034 and led to U.S. being awarded the games.

The campaign team presenting the bid on stage to IOC members included the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn. Back home, a 3 a.m. public watch party gathered to see a broadcast from Paris.

Salt Lake City’s final approval in a vote by those members will bring back the Winter Games 32 years after first hosting in 2002.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

