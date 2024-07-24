Close
WORLD

Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for US team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

Jul 24, 2024, 4:23 AM

FILE - Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal matc...

FILE - Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the US Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the US flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

